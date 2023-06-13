BLACKPINK’s Jennie’s Marvel movie offer rejected by YG Entertainment? Insider claims to have details

BLACKPINK member Jennie is having an eventful week with many updates on her health and career finding their way to the fans, albeit a lot of rumors too are sneaking in getting everyone curious about the superstar. Following her acting debut in HBO's The Idol, Jennie was reportedly in talks to join another high-profile project, but it seems that the stars were not aligned for this one.

Jennie for Marvel Studios’ Kingdom War - New Agents of Atlas?

The BLACKPINK member was rumored to be joining the cast lineup for the upcoming Marvel Studios project Kingdom War - New Agents of Atlas. The rumor extended further to reveal that Jennie was offered to play the character of Luna Snow, who is also known as Seol Hee, in the series. Subsequently, she was expected to be in the following works.

However, on June 12, YG Entertainment firmly denied having received any offer for Jennie to star in an upcoming Marvel project, much to the surprise and disappointment of fans. The MCU project was rumored to have the ‘Solo’ singer in the role of Seol Hee, a superhero with capabilities of manipulating ice and a savior of the people in the Pacific Rim. f(x)'s Luna is known to have voiced the Korean and English speaking bilingual character in the video game version called Marvel Super War.

YG Entertainment suspected of denying the project

According to an ‘insider’, the details of the supposed offer were revealed on a Twitter exchange. The informant alleges that YG Entertainment denied the plan for Jennie to appear in Marvel Studios’ project. It was reported that the famed franchise has been ‘in discussions’ with YG Entertainment since September 2021 about having Jennie star in an upcoming series.

However, the agency is said to have ‘remained silent’ for a year and seven months about the matter until April 29 this year when they responded that the BLACKPINK member’s schedule was packed, and hence Jennie would not be able to join it. They reportedly added that she cannot commit to more than one project at a certain time due to her busy schedule.

The same source revealed that Jennie was approached for appearing in not only the Agents of Atlas series, but also an upcoming Avengers film. YG Entertainment is yet to responds to these comments about their artist.

