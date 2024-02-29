BLACKPINK's Jennie's SOLO makes history as first female K-pop soloist music video to hit 1 billion views

BLACKPINK's Jennie has always embraced her trend-setting persona. Setting a new standard in YouTube records, the South Korean rapper has reached a remarkable milestone by surpassing one billion views on YouTube. She now holds the distinction of being the first female K-pop solo artist to achieve this feat, with her SOLO music video making the seemingly impossible a reality.

BLACKPINK Jennie’s SOLO surpasses one billion views

BLACKPINK's Jennie has reached a historic milestone on YouTube. The music video for her solo debut track SOLO surpassed 1 billion views on February 29 at approximately 6 PM KST. This achievement comes approximately five years, three months, and 17 days after its release on November 12, 2018, at 6 PM KST, or 2:30 PM IST.

SOLO marks the first-ever K-pop music video by a solo female artist to achieve 1 billion views on YouTube. As a group, BLACKPINK boasts a remarkable record, with five music videos surpassing 1 billion views each. Notably, DDU-DU DDU-DU has even exceeded the milestone of 2 billion views, alongside hits like Boombayah and How You Like That which have surpassed 1 billion each.

Watch the hit song SOLO here-

More about BLACKPINK’s Jennie’s solo career

Musically, SOLO is a fusion of dance, pop, and hip-hop with EDM elements. Its lyrics center around the theme of independence post-breakup. The song achieved commercial success in South Korea, topping both the Gaon Digital Chart and the Billboard K-pop Hot 100 for two weeks. Internationally, it marked Jennie's first chart-topper on the Billboard World Digital Songs chart in the United States. Additionally, it made its debut on charts in various countries, including Canada, Japan, Malaysia, New Zealand, Scotland, Singapore, and the United Kingdom.

Following her successful solo debut, Jennie released another single titled You & Me. This special single, released on October 6, 2023, through YG Entertainment and Interscope Records, coincided with its performance on BLACKPINK's BORN PINK World Tour (2022–2023). It marked Jennie's first solo release in five years since SOLO in 2018. You & Me is a dance-pop track with romantic lyrics that explore the theme of love. Additionally, a remix version performed at Coachella was simultaneously released.

