BLACKPINK’s Jennie’s unreleased song You and Me gets licensed; Fans guess if she will be making solo comeback

Jennie has not released a solo album since the single SOLO in 2018. Afterward, during BLACKPINK's world tour, Jennie raised fans' expectations by introducing her new performance stage, You and Me which is an unreleased track that must be delighted in at BLACKPINK's shows. Nonetheless, on August 9th, it was uncovered that Jennie's You and Me was enlisted with the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (ASCAP). As indicated by its site, ASCAP is an association that guarantees that songwriters get fair remuneration when their music is played openly. As unreleased songs are enlisted with ASCAP, fans speculate Jennie's first solo album will be released soon. Despite the fact that it is still in the association registration stage, fans are anticipating BLACKPINK's group activities and Jennie's solo comeback. Here's a closer look.

BLACKPINK’s 7th anniversary and contract renewal with YG Entertainment:

On August 8th, BLACKPINK celebrated the 7th anniversary of its debut. They and their fans were glad for the group's set of experiences and progress as they enter the 7th year of being K-pop idols. The issue of contract renewal is still there for the group, which compares to the idol group's '7 Years of Evil' (superstition amongst K-pop idols and fans where the groups break after being together for 7 years). The members suggested the continuation of the group in recognition of the debut anniversary, yet there was no official position. YG Entertainment said, "BLACKPINK renewing the contract is currently being talked about" and has not offered a particular response. Reports about YG Entertainment and BLACKPINK's contract renewal still go for the last few days, and fans are also keeping a close eye.

BLACKPINK’s achievements:

BLACKPINK has been selected in four categories at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards (MTV VMAs). As per the current year's rundown of candidates released on the MTV official site on August eighth, BLACKPINK was named in 'Best Choreography' and 'Best Art Direction' for their pre-released track Pink Venom. It was selected in four categories, including 'Best Editing' and 'Best K-Pop'. The '2023 MTV Video Music Awards' will be held on September 12th at the Prudential Center in New Jersey, USA.

