BLACKPINK’s Jennie's You & Me becomes longest charting No 1 single by K-pop female soloist

Despite being officially released a year after its initial preview and without any promotional efforts, BLACKPINK's Jennie's You & Me continues to demonstrate amazing performance on digital platforms. The song has achieved another milestone by becoming the longest-standing No. 1 track by a K-pop female soloist in the history of the Worldwide iTunes Songs chart.

BLACKPINK's Jennie's solo track You & Me has rapidly ascended the charts, garnering widespread public support and fan admiration. The song successfully surpassed Doja Cat's Paint the Town Red and the Jungkook-Jack Harlow collaboration 3D, claiming the top spot on the Worldwide iTunes Songs chart. In a competitive race with Doja Cat and Dua Lipa's Dance the Night, You & Me also secured the #1 position on the European iTunes Song Chart.

This remarkable achievement distinguishes Jennie as the sole female K-pop artist to debut a song at No. 1 on both charts in 2023. Noteworthy for its chart stability, You & Me has surpassed her fellow artist and friend Rosé's On the Ground, setting a new record. It currently stands as the longest-standing No. 1 track by a K-pop female soloist in the history of the Worldwide iTunes Songs chart, maintaining its top position for four consecutive weeks and counting.

Jennie’s recent activities

Debuting as a member of the K-pop sensation BLACKPINK, Jennie has been recognized for her contributions, producing hit singles and delivering impactful rap verses for the group. Since her solo debut in 2018 with SOLO, Jennie continues to achieve remarkable streaming numbers. Recently, she surpassed the milestone of 700 million streams across all credits on Spotify, encompassing her work both with BLACKPINK and as a soloist.

Jennie's solo debut track SOLO, released in 2018, alone has amassed an impressive 539 million streams on Spotify. The song gained momentum, especially with the release of You & Me, contributing to its increased streaming activity. In October 2023, Jennie released her second digital single, You & Me, which has already generated significant anticipation. The original version of You & Me has surpassed 10 million streams on Spotify. Additionally, there is a Coachella version of the same track.

Beyond her solo endeavors, Jennie has also made a notable appearance as a featuring artist on the HBO show The Idol's soundtrack, contributing to the song One Of The Girls alongside The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp. Jennie's versatility and musical prowess continue to make a lasting impact on the global music scene.

