BLACKPINK’s Jennie’s You & Me dance performance video releases, stuns fans with her dazzling moves

BLACKPINK’s Jennie just dropped her latest You & Me special dance performance video. The song’s release was announced by YG Entertainment on October 4, 2023. With her stunning dance moves, and powerful rap verses the K-pop idol left everyone speechless. You & Me marks Jennie’s second solo track following the release of SOLO in 2018. On October 5, a collage poster for the performance video was shared online, inviting a fan frenzy. Check out the track.

BLACKPINK’s Jennie’s You & Me dance performance video releases with a bang

On October 6, 1 PM Korean Standard Time (9:30 AM Indian Standard Time) the Pink Venom crooner dropped her second solo single accompanied with a dance performance video. Draped in an all-red ensemble, Jennie exuded an aura of sheer elegance dancing in the moonlight. Since the latest track is entirely in English, You & Me contrasts with Jennie's previous solo song and takes a new musical turn. Notably, this will be the song's third version following the BORN PINK and Coachella versions. The song's release at the same moment holds particular significance, given that it comes after receiving ASCAP recognition. BLINKS is currently thrilled with the back-to-back project announcements from the K-pop idol.

Check out the full track below

BLACKPINK’s Jennie confirmed to star in a variety show

tvN recently put an end to the circling rumors involving top South Korean celebrities, including Jennie, by offering a brief statement and a list of contestants for the variety show. This star-studded lineup will also include renowned figures like Lee Jung Ha, Yoo Jae Suk, and Cha Tae Hyun. In a statement, tvN said “Indeed, it has been confirmed that Jennie and Lee Jung Ha will be part of 'Apartment 404.' However, the specific broadcast schedule has not been finalized as of now.”

BLACKPINK’s Jennie’s recent activities

Additionally, on August 8th, the group toasted their seventh anniversary, and on September 17th, they finished their BORN PINK, world tour in Seoul. Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa all gave fans rare solo performances of their individual songs. The concert also marked the first time Jennie dropped her first performance of You & Me. Meanwhile, there are a lot of concerns and rumors about BLACKPINK's contract renewal with their current agency. YG Entertainment on the other hand has stated that no formal decisions have been made as of yet.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: undefined