BLACKPINK’s Jennie’s You & Me debuts in top 20 on global Spotify chart after topping iTunes

BLACKPINK’s Jennie’s latest solo single You & Me has started dominating the international music chart. The light and upbeat song with EDM elements, marking Jennie’s second solo debut has made an astounding entry in global Spotify’s top 20 chart. The move came shortly after YG Entertainment announced the single topping the iTunes chart across the world. You & Me was officially released on October 6, after debuting in BORN PINK and Coachella.

Jennie's You & Me makes a strong debut on the global Spotify chart

On October 7th, it was discovered that Jennie's most recent single, a song that captures the essence of dancing in the moonlight and cherishing quiet time with a partner, powered by a synth tune and a pounding bass beat, has made an incredible debut on the Global Spotify Chart. With a staggering 4,660,153 streams, the song debuted on the chart, clinching the 18th position and confirming its early popularity among listeners all around the world. The song’s English lyrics have further offered a major boost to its soaring popularity on global trends. Teddy, 24, Vince, and Danny Chung are to be credited for the track’s composition. You & Me was recorded by Jennie about three or four years prior to 2022, according to a previous statement.

BLACKPINK’s Jennie's second solo single tops the iTunes chart

As revealed by YG Entertainment Jennie's new single You & Me managed to top the international iTunes chart in over 53 regions worldwide. This feat was accomplished in less than 24 hours after the release of the song. Meanwhile, You & Me also secured the number 1 position on the South Korean music streaming platform MelOn Hot 100 real-time search. October 6, saw the release of much-awaited comebacks of the group including NCT127's Fact Check title track, aespa’s first Japanese track for official BEYBLADE X OST Zoom Zoom, I WANT THAT by (G)-IDLE, and so on.

Know about BLACKPINK’s Jennie You & Me digital cover designed by Naoko Takeuchi

The release of You & Me also witnessed the iconic collaboration between two most well-known pop culture franchises in the world BLACKPINK and Sailor Moon. Japanese artist Takeuchi Naoko created the cover artwork for You & Me. The artwork delicately showcases Takeuchi's signature style, identified by its vibrant colors, dynamic compositions, and emotionally expressive figures. The digital art cover also features the Sailor Moon font in its logo.

