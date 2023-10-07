BLACKPINK’s Jennie's You & Me dominates iTunes charts globally proving why she's the queen of K-Pop

BLACKPINK’s Jennie is totally killing it with her latest special single release You & Me on iTunes chart across the world. The much-awaited second solo of the K-pop idol came months after its debut at the group’s BORN PINK concert in Seoul. During the world tour, all the members including Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa delighted their fans with their solo tracks. That was when fans finally got a hold of Jennie's then-unreleased song You & Me. The official track with a special dance performance rolled out on October 6, 2023.

BLACKPINK’s Jennie's You & Me rules the global iTunes chart

As per YG Entertainment, Jennie’s new single You & Me managed to sweep the global iTunes chart by positioning itself at number 1, by 9 a.m. Korean Standard Time on October 7 (5:30 a.m. Indian Standard Time). This makes the song secure its position in less than 24 hours of its release. The latest data suggests, that the second solo single of the SOLO singer has topped the iTunes chart in more than 53 regions globally.

Jennie's solo track You & Me reaches the top of MelOn Hot 100

Not, only iTunes but, You & Me was also trending number 1 on MelOn Hot 100 real-time search. MelOn is one of South Korea’s leading music streaming platforms, which offers K-pop fans a different side of the industry which is not commonly found on western-oriented streaming platforms like Apple Music. Even though there were many tracks that were simultaneously released on the same day including NCT127's Fact Check title track, aespa’s first Japanese track for official BEYBLADE X OST Zoom Zoom, I WANT THAT by (G)-IDLE, and so on, Jennie's You & Me quickly shot to the top of the MelOn Hot 100 charts owing to the public's love for her latest track.

BLACKPINK’s recent accomplishments

The K-pop group under YG Entertainment is on a continuous rise. The song Forever Young, one of BLACKPINK's early hits, has now exceeded the 300 million-stream benchmark on Spotify. With this, it became the 15th song of the K-pop group to do so. Prior to this, the tracks that achieved this feat are: Forever Young, How You Like That, Kill This Love, DDU-DU DDU-DU, Pink Venom, Kiss and Make Up, Shut Down, Ice Cream, As If It's Your Last, Lovesick Girls, BOOMBAYAH, PLAYING WITH FIRE, Pretty Savage, WHISTLE, and Sour Candy.

