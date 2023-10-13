BLACKPINK's Jennie’s You & Me sets NEW record on Apple Music global chart surpassing BTS' Jungkook

BLACKPINK’s Jennie has achieved tremendous success with his newly released You & Me. Jennie's second solo song, which was released on October 6th, has soared to the top on multiple international music charts, confirming its domination across the world in just one week. Adding a feather to the cap, Jennie’s You & Me has now debuted at number 37 on Apple Music's global chart. Check out the details.

Jennie’s You & Me soars to highest debut for K-Pop soloist on Apple Music global chart in 2023

Much to the joy of BLACKPINK's fan base, the singer of the hit track BOOMBAYAH has now become the leading K-pop soloist to achieve this record-breaking debut in 2023. Previously, the title for the highest-debuting song for a K-pop soloist in 2023 was claimed by Jungkook's Seven (Feat. Latto), which debuted at number 43, closely followed by Jungkook’s 3D (Feat Jack Harlow) which made its debut at number 56. Adding cherry to the cake, Jennie’s You & Me and Jisoo’s Flower is now the only solo K-pop song without any collaborations to debut at such ranking on the Apple Music global chart in 2023.

BLACKPINK's Jisoo and Jennie dominates the Chinese music market

Both Jennie and Jisoo are currently ruling the Chinese music market with their solo single and album. As per the data unveiled by QQ, the Chinese music streaming service, Jennie’s You & Me has now surpassed an astounding 350,000 digital sales to take the top spot on the weekly best-selling music list. On the other hand, Jisoo’s ME holds the title for 2023's highest-selling digital single in China with a record-breaking 1,016,272 digital sales.

BLACKPINK's Jennie, Jisoo, Rosé, and Lisa surpassed 10 million monthly listeners

It was recently revealed that Jennie, Jisoo, Rosé, and Lisa, the other three members of BLACKPINK, have together in order reached 10 million Spotify monthly listeners. The milestone has been achieved by each of them based on their solo endeavors. Meanwhile, You & Me, Jennie's most recent digital song, has achieved top positions on both the international iTunes and Spotify charts. The jazz version of the song, which was just released by the K-pop sensation, debuted on YouTube along with a live performance video.

