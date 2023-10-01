BLACKPINK’s Jennie’s You & Me’s Coachella version registered on ASCAP

BLACKPINK’s Jennie is not just a talented idol but she’s also a fashion icon and an amazing singer. The multi-talented artist has set many records and proved her expertise with her hits like SOLO and more. The Pink Venom singer has set a new benchmark for herself with her song You & Me Coachella version.

Jennie’s You & Me’s Coachella version registered on ASCAP

The American Society of Composers, Authors, and Publishers or ASCAP is an American non-profit organisation that licences the performance rights to venues, broadcasters, and digital streaming services. The organisation ensures that artists, writers and producers receive fair remuneration. Jennie’s unreleased song You & Me was recorded when she was working on her first project as a soloist. She performed this song for the first time during BLACKPINK’s world tour BORN PINK in Seoul. The remix version was performed at Coachella Valley Music and Arts 2023. The Coachella version includes an additional rap verse and a dance break at the end of the song.

On August 9, 2023 the original song You & Me was registered for ASCAP. You & Me (Coachella Remix) also got listed with the organisation recently.

Many fans expressed their hopes of listening to the official studio-recorded version of the song. Fans are eagerly waiting for the exciting song to be released officially.

BLACKPINK’s recent activities

The group recently celebrated their 7th anniversary on August 8th. They concluded their world tour, BORN PINK, on September 17 with their last performance in Seoul. The tour was a super success and held 66 concerts across 34 cities and saw more than 1.8 million audience members. Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa also individually performed to their solo songs. BLACKPINK was nominated for four categories which are Best Choreography, Best Art Direction, Best Editing and Best K-Pop and won Group of the Year at the MTV Video Music Awards 2023.

While the girls keep on reaching new heights, the four-membered group and their contract renewal with YG Entertainment is the talk of the town. As the situation is unsure, more and more rumors keep floating regarding negotiations and whether the girls will renew their contract with the company. YG Entertainment has commented that as of now, nothing is final and negotiations are still underway.

