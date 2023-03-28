BLACKPINK’s Jisoo achieves new milestone as upcoming solo album ME crosses 1.24 million pre-orders in 3 weeks

BLACKPINK's Jisoo heralded becoming the first K-pop female solo artist to become a 'Million Seller'. According to YG Entertainment on March 28th, Jisoo's first solo album 'Me' exceeded 1.24 million pre-orders in just three weeks (as of March 27) after pre-orders began on March 6th. This is the highest figure ever for a single album by a K-pop female solo artist.

'ME' has already achieved a new record in the category, exceeding 510,000 copies in two days after the start of pre-sale and 950,000 copies in two weeks (as of March 20). As the trend continues to rise, the final tally is expected to increase further. Jisoo will release her first solo album 'Me' on the 31st at 1:00 PM. The title song 'FLOWER' and the b-side song 'All Eyes On Me' were recorded, and the music video was filmed in an overseas location with the largest production cost ever in BLACKPINK’s history. It was reported that BLACKPINK was offered a performance at a state dinner for President Yoon Seok-yeol and US President Joe Biden scheduled for April 26th.

Jisoo's first solo single 'ME' to be released on the 31st, 'FLOWER', the title track, was composed by 24, VINCE and KUSH. Teddy put his strength into writing the lyrics together with Vince, Kush, and VVN. In addition, Teddy composed the single b-side song 'All Eyes On Me' with R.TEE, 24, and VVN. The lyrics for this song are written by Teddy and Vince. In particular, in the Netflix original K-pop documentary ‘BLACKPINK: Light Up the Sky', Jisoo said about Teddy, "He is a person who knows us better than we do. When we talk or are together, in every aspect They catch on one by one. In our hearts, he is the 5th member of BLACKPINK. YG predicted, "Jisoo worked with producers for a long time to select tracks that can show his musical color. You will be able to properly feel Jisoo's unique charm, just like the album name 'Me'."

ALSO READ: 20th Century Girl star Byeon Woo Seok and SKY Castle fame Kim Hye Yoon in talks for True Beauty writer’s next

Advertisement