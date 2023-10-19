BLACKPINK's Jisoo achieves record-breaking 50M views on FLOWER fancam; highest by any female soloist

Jisoo, a prominent member of the global K-pop girl group BLACKPINK, is once again making headlines. The performance of her solo debut song FLOWER on SBS' Inkigayo has hit an amazing milestone, garnering over 50 million views. It solidifies Jisoo's standing as a K-pop sensation with devoted fans as well as highlights the enormous popularity of her fancams.

Jisoo's stellar journey

Jisoo has constantly wowed fans as a member of BLACKPINK with her singing prowess, stage presence, and fascinating visuals. Numerous accomplishments and milestones have distinguished her K-pop career while her latest triumph is simply another indication of her unwavering popularity.

About FLOWER fancam

FLOWER, her long-awaited solo debut song, has been an instant success. And it has only grown in popularity over time. Jisoo's FLOWER fancam performance video has proven to be a hit, exhibiting her talent and charisma. It is no surprise that this video has surpassed 50 million views, with admirers eagerly viewing and sharing it.

Surpassing 50 million views on a fancam is an incredible feat for any K-pop singer. This milestone reflects Jisoo's enormous popularity, and her admirers, known as BLINKS, have played a critical part in propelling these views. She is now the first soloist to get 50 million views on a fancam performance video.

Jisoo's career in BLACKPINK and as a soloist

Jisoo's effect transcends the stage. She is also known for her fashion sense and has a strong social media presence. Her followers regard her as a fashion icon and a great performer, confirming her standing as a role model. She has made substantial contributions to the global K-pop phenomenon as a member of BLACKPINK and a solo artist.

Jisoo's success inspires both fans and aspiring artists, demonstrating the importance of skill, charisma, and a committed fanbase in the realm of K-pop. Her stardom as a K-pop sensation continues to shine, and her recent accomplishment is just another milestone in her incredible career.

