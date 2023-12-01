BLACKPINK's Jisoo again trends globally for being the most-awarded soloist at 2023 MAMA

Jisoo from BLACKPINK has achieved remarkable success as a solo artist since making her debut in March, attaining significant milestones on both national and global music charts. Her iconic choreography from her debut single FLOWER went viral on social media, with several celebrities from even India taking part in the FLOWER dance challenge.

Jisoo becomes the most awarded solo artist with FLOWER

Jisoo's recent success was prominently celebrated at the Mnet Asian Music Awards in Japan on November 29. In under a year since her solo debut, Jisoo joined the ranks of esteemed artists like PSY and G-Dragon, becoming one of the few soloists to win the Best Music Video award since its inception in 1999.

Furthermore, her acclaimed single FLOWER propelled her to victory in the Best Female Artist and Best Female Solo Dance Performance categories, securing three awards in one evening at this prestigious Korean music event. This notable achievement mirrors the successes of IU in 2020.

The hashtag 'CONGRATULATIONS JISOO' swiftly claimed the top spot as a worldwide trend, accompanied by #JISOO_MAMA2023 and #FLOWER. This surge in popularity followed Jisoo, a BLACKPINK member, emerging as the Most Awarded Soloist at the MAMA Awards 2023 with three victories. Fans expressed their pride and flooded Jisoo with numerous congratulatory messages.

More about Jisoo

Kim Ji Soo, a versatile South Korean talent, gained fame as an actor, model, singer, and BLACKPINK member. Before her debut, she shone in commercials, including collaborations with iKON. In 2015, Jisoo entered dramas on KBS's The Producers and later debuted with BLACKPINK in 2016. Her notable acting venture was the 2021 JTBC series Snowdrop. Jisoo, a global luxury brand ambassador, ventured into solo music with ME on March 31, 2023. The album swiftly topped the Circle Album Chart, selling 1.03 million copies in under two days, solidifying her as South Korea's best-selling female soloist, the first to surpass a million copies. Currently, Jisoo has several acting offers. There is also growing anticipation regarding her contract renewal status with YG Entertainment.

