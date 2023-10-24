BLACKPINK's Jisoo and Ahn Bo Hyun break up due to busy schedules: Report

BLACKPINK’s eldest member Jisoo and My Name actor Ahn Bo Hyun have reportedly parted ways as per the recent report. The two celebrities confirmed their relationship earlier this year. On August 3, pictures of the K-drama actor and the BORN PINK singer hanging out at a K-pop idol’s house went viral. Following this the management companies for both celebrities quickly responded to the rumors, stating that the two were getting to know each other. They even asked the fans to show love towards the couple. However, things might have gone south for the celebrities, as they were reported parting ways due to busy schedules.

BLACKPINK's Jisoo and Ahn Bo Hyun call It quits

As reported on October 24, the Flower singer and the Tomorrow actor got busier in their daily work schedule and grew apart, so they broke up. Speaking to JTBC, an industry insider claimed that Jisoo and Ahn Bo Hyun had mutually decided to end their relationship respectfully. They made the choice to go back to being coworkers after being a couple.

More about Jisoo and Ahn Bo Hyun’s relationship

Jisoo and Ahn Bo Hyun announced their romantic involvement, back in August. Jisoo's agency, YG Entertainment, acknowledged their move and asked for the warm support of their followers. Ahn Bo Hyun's agency, FN Entertainment, also confirmed the relationship from their end. The revelation garnered more attention than usual because it was BLACKPINK's first official relationship confirmation. The fans were happy cherishing such a confident and bold move by the celebrities. But the news of their split might shatter them.

BLACKPINK Jisoo’s upcoming activities

Recently, Jisoo’s solo track FLOWER from her album ME came out to be a massive success. On the fandom, the video had over 50 million views. Jisoo's impact extends beyond her stage presence. She has a substantial following on social media and is well-known for her style. Her admirers consider her to be an exceptional performer and a role model for style. Jisoo’s agency YG Entertainment is yet to respond to the report of her separation from actor Ahn Bo Hyun.

