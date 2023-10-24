BLACKPINK's Jisoo and Ahn Bo Hyun said to remain 'good colleagues' after breakup: Report

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo and actor Ahn Bo Hyun have reportedly parted ways. The famous idol-actor couple, who confirmed their romantic involvement in August this year have announced their separation after just 2 months of dating. After the news surfaced, fan speculation regarding the possible reason for the breakup skyrocketed. Following this, Jisoo’s agency YG Entertainment issued a prompt response, confirming the same.

YG Entertainment responds to Jisoo and Ahn Bo Hyun’s separation

YG Entertainment who earlier confirmed the news of the duo’s romantic involvement, asking fans to shower them with love and support has now responded to their breakup reports. The agency backing BLACKPINK confirmed the news to SPOTV and said “It is true (that the two broke up).” As per SPOTV News, it is being said that the two decided to stay as good friends in the same industry following their decision to part ways.

Jisoo is in talks with YG to renew her contract

Meanwhile, many reports cited that few of the BLACKPINK members are opting to leave their current agency post-contract expiration. There were even speculations about Jisoo and Lisa launching their own agency as part of their solo ventures. However, the recent development is hinting towards Jisoo choosing to renew her contract with YG Entertainment, confirming her continued relationship with the agency. The official confirmation for the same is yet to be made.

Ahn Bo Hyun’s recent activities

On the work front, actor Ahn Bo Hyun is gearing up for the release of his upcoming historical movie Noryang: Sea of Death. The film is scheduled to be released in December. The actor was last seen in the fantasy romance drama See You in My 19th Life. For fans wondering what’s next for the My Name actor, Ahn Bo Hyun received an offer for the main role in a historical fantasy romance drama called Mirage in the 23rd Hour. The story is inspired by a web novel written by Yoon Yi Su.

