BLACKPINK's Jisoo and Ahn Bo Hyun's relationship timeline: Hottest celebrity couple to recent breakup

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo and My Name’s actor Ahn Bo Hyun recently broke up sending fans into a frenzy. The couple since announcing their relationship back in August were constantly trending and were adored by fans globally. Now as they split due to their hectic schedules after just two months of officially dating, let’s take a look at their relationship timeline.

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo and Ahn Bo Hyun’s images go viral

On August 3rd, images of BLACKPINK’s Jisoo and Ahn Bo Hyun being seen together at Jisoo's home went viral, sparking considerable attention and interest. The images were reported by Korean media outlet Dispatch and as these images surfaced, speculations surrounding the two celebrities dating quickly started spreading like wildfire among fans.

Agencies confirm dating news

Later on the same day, YG Entertainment, BLACKPINK’s agency, and Ahn Bo Hyun’s agency, FN Entertainment, both confirmed the news following the viral images. They released statements indicating that both Jisoo and Ahn Bo Hyun are in the process of getting to know each other with positive feelings. Additionally, they expressed gratitude and hoped that both of their fan bases would embrace their relationship with warmth and support. This marked the first time a BLACKPINK member’s relationship was officially confirmed

Jung Hae In comments on their relationship

Both Jisoo and Jung Hae In worked together on K-drama Snowdrop and seemed to be on good terms there. Along with that Ahn Bo Hyun and Jung Hae also seem to be close friends. As the FLOWER singer’s and My Name’s actor’s relationship confirmation went viral, people wondered if Jung Hae In had a role to play in it. But the Something in the Rain actor denied knowing about this before. He said in an interview that he himself found out about the news through online search portal and wished the couple well.

Jisoo talks about her relationship

In an exclusive interview with Dispatch, the Lovesick Girls singer disclosed that, given the early stage of their relationship, she is approaching it with caution. She mentioned that she is getting to know the Yumi’s Cells star little by little. Fans applauded the singer for her straightforward and courageous approach in discussing her relationship, and they enthusiastically cheered the couple on.

Cute incidents between the couple

After the news became public, many fans revisited past incidents where the couple had discussed their ideal types, dating styles, and shared experiences of watching and listening to each other's work. They did this in an attempt to uncover any missed connections or hints that may suggest they were dating while gushing over the new couple.

Break Up speculations

According to an industry insider's report on October 24, Jisoo and Ahn Bo Hyun's busy daily work schedules led to them growing apart, ultimately resulting in their breakup. When speaking to JTBC, they stated that the couple had made a mutual and respectful decision to end their relationship.

YG Entertainment confirms breakup

YG Entertainment, the agency representing Jisoo, officially confirmed the breakup to SPOTV News on the 24th, after the speculations grew, affirming that it is indeed true that Jisoo and Ahn Bo Hyun have parted ways.

Jisoo and Ahn Bo Hyun to remain good friends

According to SPOTV News, it has been reported that the two have chosen to remain good friends and coworkers within the same industry after deciding to go their separate ways. The reason for the breakup is being speculated as their hectic schedules, but it hasn’t been officially confirmed yet.

