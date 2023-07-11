BLACKPINK's Jisoo and IVE’s Wonyoung don same skirt suit set; Who wore it better? VOTE

BLACKPINK's Jisoo and IVE’s Jang Wonyoung never cease to amaze their fans and garner massive attention for experimenting with different styles. While Jisoo's style leans towards the classic and sweet side, Wonyoung is known for her fancy and quirky fashion sense. Whether you're seeking office wear or a cute look for sunny days, skirt suits always leave a lasting impression. Once again, both K-pop's visual queens have adorned similar skirt suit sets, so let's find out who pulled it off better.

Too cool for school- Jisoo

Jisoo stuns in a grey pleated skirt paired with a matching blazer, a white shirt, and a tie. Her exceptional and glamorous appearance is elevated by her too-cool-for-school vibes, as she styled her tie loosely and left her collar open. With the 'no makeup' makeup look and her hair left open, she exudes the air of a senior who may not be in every teacher's good books, completing her overall look.

Ready for business- Wonyoung

Jang Wonyoung, on the other hand, consistently looks stunning and ethereal in whatever she wears. This time, she dons a similar pleated skirt suit like Jisoo and effortlessly maintains an angelic appearance even in workwear. However, Wonyoung's styling differs greatly from Jisoo's. She opts for a neat and sophisticated look, perfectly adorning the tie. To complete her ensemble, she adds a cute headband, white socks, and black pumps. Attending the MBC event, it's no surprise that Wonyoung looked incredibly poised and business-ready.

Even though these two idols wore similar outfits, they served very different vibes. Let us know who was your favorite by taking the poll below.

Please wait a few seconds for the poll to appear:

