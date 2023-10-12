BLACKPINK's Jisoo and Jennie break records in China with best-selling digital singles

BLACKPINK's Jisoo and Jennie have achieved astounding success in the cutthroat Chinese music industry, becoming the top digital singles sellers of the year 2023. Jennie’s You & Me which was released on October 6, in just a week has demonstrated its global dominance on the international music charts and has now surpassed over 350,000 digital sales in China. Meanwhile, Jisoo’s ME currently holds the position of the best-selling digital single in the country.

BLACKPINK's Jisoo and Jennie dominate the Chinese music market in 2023

Both K-pop idols remained steadfast in their efforts to safeguard their fame and success in the Chinese music industry, despite the fact that China is one of the toughest markets for K-pop acts. As per the data revealed by the Chinese music streaming platform QQ which is a joint venture between Tencent and Spotify, Jennie's second solo single, You & Me, claimed the top position on the weekly chart for best-selling music, surpassing an impressive 350,000 digital sales. The SOLO singer now stands in a league with the FLOWER crooner who has a record 1,016,272 digital sales for the music track ME making it the best-selling digital single of the year 2023 in China. For the unversed, Jisoo’s ME was released on March 31, 2023, via YG Entertainment and Interscope Record.

BLACKPINK's Jennie unveiled the jazz version of You & Me

Jennie’s newly released digital single You & Me is now a global sensation charting both iTunes and Spotify across the globe. The K-pop idol recently debuted the jazz version of the song. The new rendition of You & Me was released on YouTube, accompanied by a live performance clip of the singer. You & Me was released on October 6 in two versions: the Original and the Coachella mix. A performance dance video has also been included with the official version of You & Me.

More about Jisoo’s album ME

Meanwhile, Jisoo’s music video for FLOWER has surpassed 400 million views on YouTube. Released on March 31, 2023, the song featured in the K-pop idol’s solo album, ME. The music video achieved this incredible feat in just six months and three days making it the only K-pop music video of 2023 to reach the 400 million views milestone.

