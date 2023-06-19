BLACKPINK’s Jisoo and Jennie, NewJeans’ Danielle top individual female brand reputation ranking; Top 10 inside

BLACKPINK members Jisoo and Jennie as well as NewJeans' Danielle took the top spots on the individual female idol brand reputation list. On June 18, the individual ranking of female K-pop idols’ brand reputation for the month of June was released by the Korea Institute of Corporate Reputation.

BLACKPINK's individual female K-pop idol brand reputation rankings

BLACKPINK's Jisoo remains number 1 at the individual female K-pop idol brand reputation with a 4,973,710 brand value index and still rising at 6.41 per cent since last month. On number two we see BLACKPINK Jennie move up seven ranks with a 4,611,552 brand value index from the past month. The Thai member of the group BLACKPINK, Lisa has been the talk of the town for her chic look in Cannes. Lisa landed on rank 7 for the individual female ranking.

NewJeans' individual female K-pop idol brand reputation rankings

Korean-Australian rookie idol Danielle from NewJeans rose up from rank 14 to rank 3 with a 3,530,278 brand value index, given the release of The Little Mermaid on 24 May 2023 in South Korea. NewJeans Danielle has been gaining attention for her voiceover for Ariel's character in The Little Mermaid. The rookie girl group is not even a year old and has already landed many Billboard entries along with brand endorsements. We see two more NewJeans members, Minji and Hanni who ranked 9 and 10 respectively.

SM Entertainment's aespa and Girls' Generation's member rankings

Aespa's leader Karina lands on rank 4 with 3,386,786 followed by Girls' Generation's leader on rank 5 with 3,161,107 brand value index. The SM Entertainment girl group's leaders are followed by one more aespa member on the ranking list which is Winter as aespa sold out over 1.6 million copies of their latest album MY WORLD.

Last but not least we have the Queencard singer Miyeon from (G)-IDLE at position 10 on the individual female K-pop idol brand reputation ranking. Other female idols from groups like Red Velvet, Oh My Girl, MAMAMOO, LE SSERAFIM, IVE, and WJSN are ranked in the top 30 for the female individual brand reputation ranking list.

