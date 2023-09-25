BLACKPINK’s Jisoo and Jennie reported to start their own agencies; YG Entertainment responds

BLACKPINK’s contract renewal has been a hot topic of discussion as whatever decision the members make will greatly affect the future of the group and of YG Entertainment. Earlier this month their stocks plummeted after rumors of Lisa not continuing with the company were reported. The group debuted in August 2016 and this year their previous contract came to an end.

Jisoo and Jennie to start their own agencies

According to reports released on September 25, BLACKPINK members Jisoo and Jennie will be kicking off their own individual agencies each. The members are still in discussion with the company regarding the renewal of the contract for group activities and their individual agency would be for their solo activities.

YG Entertainment makes a statement on Jisoo and Jennie's plans

Commenting on reports of Jisoo and Jennie’s independent agencies, YG Entertainment said that nothing has been finalized yet for BLACKPINK’s future activities and contract. They added that negotiations and discussions regarding the renewal are still underway.

On September 21, there were reports of Rosé remaining with the company and members Lisa, Jisoo, and Jennie joining different agencies. Lisa has reportedly been offered hundreds of millions by international agencies and many investors are interested in Jisoo after her success in the drama Snowdrop. As per claims, members would be participating in group activities for six months while also focusing on work as solo artists. The reports were met with huge drops in the company’s stock price. These rumors were also not confirmed by YG Entertainment as they came out and said that nothing is final as of yet.

About BLACKPINK

BLACKPINK is a major player in the K-pop world and a global influencer so the industry and people are also interested in their future group and individual activities. They finished their mega world tour in September before their contract expired. The BORN PINK tour started off in October last year in Seoul and a total of 34 cities were covered which attracted 1.8 million audience members. They also performed at the Coachella Music Festival which had an audience of 2,50,000 people. They are known for songs like Pink Venom, How You Like That, Shut Down and many more.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Are BLACKPINK's Jisoo, Jennie and Lisa leaving YG Entertainment due to other offers? Agency responds