BLACKPINK’s Jisoo and Park Jeong Min celebrate Christmas ahead of K-drama Newtopia’s release in 2025; watch

BLACKPINK's Jisoo and Park Jeong Min are set to star in a new K-drama titled Newtopia, which has recently completed filming. The two actors appeared in a newly released video to wish the fans a very Merry Christmas. The fans are extremely excited about the series and the video has further increased the anticipation.

On December 25, 2024, a new video was released on the social media page for Coupang Play featuring Jisoo and Park Jeong Min. In the short clip, the actors are wishing the fans in the festive season of Christmas. They can be seen celebrating the festivities by wearing by putting on a red cape and reindeer ears. The actors also mentioned their upcoming show Newtopia which will be released in 2025.

The intense story follows Jaeyoon, a soldier, and Youngjoo, his military girlfriend, must navigate a zombie-infested Seoul to reunite. With a mix of zombies and romance, Jisoo and Jeong Min promise an exciting adventure, inviting everyone to join them in 2025.

Based on the novel Influenza by Han Sang Woon, the story follows Jaeyoon, a soldier, and his girlfriend, Youngjoo, who, after breaking up, must fight through hordes of zombies in a high-rise building in Seoul. As they navigate this chaos, Jaeyoon transforms from a weak, insecure man into a confident leader, while Youngjoo becomes stronger in her fight for survival.

Starring Park Jeong Min and Jisoo in the lead roles, the ensemble cast includes Kim Joon Han, Im Sung Jae, Kim Chan Hyung, Lee Hak Joo, Kwon Seung Woo, Kim Sang Heun, Tang Jun Sang, and more. Directed by Yoon Sung Hyun and co-written by Ji Ho Jin and Han Jin Won, more details about the project will be released soon. The show will be released on February 7, 2024.

