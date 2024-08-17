BLACKPINK’s Jisoo and Park Jeong Min ignite excitement for Newtopia series with new video, confirming 2025 release

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo and Park Jeong Min will be starring in a brand new K-drama titled Influenza, which has recently wrapped up filming. The two actors have come together in a newly released video where they address they talk about the upcoming series and confirm that it will be released in 2025. Anticipation among fans has increased further as they cannot wait for the show’s premiere.

On August 17, 2024, a video was released where the actors greet viewers with excitement and warmth. Park Jeong Min introduces himself as the actor playing Lee Jaeyoon in the upcoming Coupang Play series, Newtopia, while BLACKPINK’s Jisoo shares that she will be portraying Kang Youngjoo. The actress expresses her happiness, reflecting on the seven months of hard work they put into filming.

They give a glimpse into the plot, teasing an intense story where Jaeyoon, a soldier, and Youngjoo, his military girlfriend, must navigate a zombie-infested Seoul to reunite. With a mix of zombies and romance, Jisoo and Jeong Min promise an exciting adventure, inviting everyone to join them in 2025.

Based on the novel Influenza by Han Sang Woon, the plot of the story follows Jae Yoon, a soldier, and his girlfriend, Yeong Ju, who, after breaking up, must fight through hordes of zombies in a high-rise building in Seoul. As they navigate this chaos, Jae Yoon transforms from a weak, insecure man into a confident leader, while Yeong Ju becomes stronger in her fight for survival.

Starring Park Jeong Min and Jisoo in the lead roles, the rest of the cast ensemble includes Kim Joon Han, Im Sung Jae, Kim Chan Hyung, Lee Hak Joo, Kwon Seung Woo, Kim Sang Heun, Tang Jun Sang, and more. Directed by Yoon Sung Hyun and co-written by Ji Ho Jin and Han Jin Won, more details of the project will be released soon.