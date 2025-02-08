BLACKPINK's Jisoo and Park Jung Min’s Newtopia sets record for biggest series premiere on Coupang Play

Newtopia, starring BLACKPINK's Jisoo and Park Jung Min, has finally premiered and has become the most-watched series on Coupang Play on opening day. The show's plot follows a couple trying to reunite after a deadly zombie outbreak in the city.

On February 8, 2025, the Korean streaming platform Coupang Play revealed that its newly released original series, Newtopia, had a record-breaking debut. Released just a day earlier, the show amassed an impressive number of views, making it the most-watched series on the platform on its premiere day. The first two episodes are now available for streaming.

The series was also released simultaneously on Amazon Prime Video for a global audience. Its massive viewership can be attributed to the star power of BLACKPINK’s Jisoo and Park Jung Min, highlighting their strong ability to attract a wide audience.

The first two episodes of Newtopia establish the central characters: Jae Yoon, played by Park Jung Min, and Young Joo, played by Jisoo, setting up an exciting and unpredictable journey. While Jae Yoon, currently serving in the military, spends his time longing for his girlfriend, Young Joo struggles with the pressures of entering the workforce. She finds his constant need for reassurance exhausting, leading to growing tension between them.

Just as the couple agrees to take a break from each other, chaos erupts in Seoul as hordes of ravenous zombies overrun the city. Fans are praising the series for its unique and comedic plotline, eagerly waiting for the next episodes to be released.

Based on the novel Influenza by Han Sang Woon, the story follows Jaeyoon, a soldier, and his girlfriend, Youngjoo, who, after breaking up, must fight through hordes of zombies in a high-rise building in Seoul. As they navigate the chaos, Jaeyoon transforms from a weak, insecure man into a confident leader, while Youngjoo grows stronger in her fight for survival.

In addition to Park Jeong Min and Jisoo, who play the lead roles, the ensemble cast includes Kim Joon Han, Im Sung Jae, Kim Chan Hyung, Lee Hak Joo, Kwon Seung Woo, Kim Sang Heun, Tang Jun Sang, and others. The show is directed by Yoon Sung Hyun and co-written by Ji Ho Jin and Han Jin Won.