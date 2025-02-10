BLACKPINK’s Jisoo and Seo In Guk spotted at Cebu beach filming Boyfriend on Demand; fans raise privacy concerns

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo and Seo In Guk are all set to star in the upcoming K-drama Boyfriend on Demand. The two have recently been spotted filming for the show at Cebu Beach, and the videos are going viral on social media platforms. Production began in October last year, and fans have been expressing their excitement over this highly anticipated on-screen pairing.

On February 10, 2025, BLACKPINK’s Jisoo and Seo In Guk were spotted filming scenes for Boyfriend on Demand at Cebu Beach. The two were seen in the water, with Jisoo floating on a surfboard while Seo In Guk partially submerged nearby his co-star. Both appeared to be enjoying the moment as the production crew captured the scene.

However, netizens have raised concerns about privacy. While many expressed excitement over glimpses of the drama, others criticized the filming leaks. One user shared an image of a posted sign at the location, urging people not to take photos or videos. Many fans echoed similar concerns, stating that Jisoo was being stalked and that clips of the shoot were being widely circulated on social media, sparking debate over respecting the cast’s privacy.

The show is brought to life by Kim Jung Shik, who previously created popular shows like No Gain No Love, Strong Girl Namsoon, Work Later, Drink Now, and more. The plot of Boyfriend on Demand follows a webtoon producer, Seo Mi Rae, who longs for love without complications. In her quest for the perfect romance, she immerses herself in ‘Monthly Boyfriend,’ a virtual dating simulation in which she navigates relationships with 900 different men—all in a completely risk-free setting.

Kim Jisoo will play the role of Seo Mi Rae, and Seo In Guk will appear as Park Gyeong Nam. Additionally, the show consists of a supporting cast including Ryu Abel, Kang Min Woo, Park Ji Ho, Kim Seong Hun, Song Ha Na, Yoo Sun Ho, Kim Sung Cheol, Gong Min Jung, and Seo Hyo Rim, among others.

Jisoo is currently appearing in the ongoing series Newtopia alongside Park Jung Min. Based on the novel Influenza by Han Sang Woon, the story follows Jaeyoon, a soldier, and his girlfriend, Youngjoo, who, after breaking up, must fight through hordes of zombies in a high-rise building in Seoul.