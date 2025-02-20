BLACKPINK’s Jisoo and Seo In Guk to lead Netflix’s Boyfriend on Demand, a rom-com set in virtual world

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo and Seo In Guk are on board for a new drama. On February 20, Netflix announced that the two stars would play the leads in the upcoming series Boyfriend on Demand. This romantic comedy revolves around a virtual world where one can subscribe to a boyfriend, with connections made in the digital realm extending into real life. The story follows exhausted webtoon producer Seo Mi Rae, who tries to escape reality through a subscription-based virtual dating program—only for things to take a drastic turn.

Jisoo will portray Seo Mi Rae, a webtoon producer longing for a second chance at love—not in real life, but in the virtual world. Due to her lack of romance in reality, she opts for an unexpected service called the Monthly Boyfriend device, which allows her to enter a virtual world. There, she encounters numerous ideal men and experiences an exhilarating dopamine rush as she rediscovers love, the thrill of being in love, and the desire to find her perfect boyfriend.

Meanwhile, Seo In Guk takes on the role of Park Kyeong Nam, Seo Mi Rae’s colleague and rival webtoon producer. Although they work together, she feels uneasy around him. Despite his cold nature, Park Kyeong Nam has many layers to his character, with surprising secrets that will stir Seo Mi Rae’s emotions. Through this role, Seo In Guk will once again showcase his versatility, much like he did in Doom at Your Service (2021) and Café Minamdang (2022).

Advertisement

As for Jisoo, she previously challenged her acting skills in the romantic period drama Snowdrop (2021), produced by JTBC. Her most recent project, Newtopia (2025) is a romantic fantasy zombie series about a recently broken-up couple trying to reunite amid a zombie outbreak in South Korea.

Boyfriend on Demand will be helmed by Kim Jung Sik, known for delivering remarkable web series such as Work Later, Drink Now (2021), Strong Girl Namsoon (2023), and No Gain No Love (2024). It will be exciting to watch how Seo In Guk and Jisoo’s characters interact and how their relationship unfolds throughout the series. With unexpected twists and emotions, Boyfriend on Demand promises a unique storyline.