BLACKPINK’s Jisoo and SNSD’s Taeyeon thrive as top girl group members in May; See Top 30 list here

The highly anticipated May girl group member brand reputation rankings have been announced, shedding light on the influential figures within the K-pop industry. The Korean Business Research Institute has announced the brand reputation rankings for individual girl group members for this month! These rankings were determined by analyzing consumer participation, media coverage, communication, and community awareness indexes of 635 girl group members. The data used for the analysis was collected from April 21 to May 21.

Reigning supreme: The top-ranking girl group members

This month, Jisoo from BLACKPINK maintained her position at the top of the rankings with a brand reputation index of 4,674,010 in May. The analysis of keywords associated with her revealed phrases such as ‘FLOWER,’ ‘YouTube,’ and ‘ambassador,’ while terms like ‘lovable,’ ‘pretty,’ and ‘surpass’ were among the most associated with her. The analysis of positive and negative reactions showed that Jisoo received an 84.02 percent positive sentiment score. While, Taeyeon from SNSD closely followed in second place, experiencing a remarkable 149.56 percent increase in her brand reputation index compared to the previous month, with a total score of 4,254,226 in May.

Meanwhile, Karina from aespa secured the third spot in the rankings, achieving a brand reputation index of 2,736,083, representing a significant 79.65 percent increase in her score since April. Lastly, Minji and Hanni from NewJeans claimed the fourth and fifth positions, respectively, completing the top five for May.

The power of influence: Impactful activities and engaging personalities

The success of girl group members in the brand reputation rankings can be attributed to their impactful activities and engaging personalities. These individuals have demonstrated their ability to captivate audiences through exceptional performances, variety show appearances, philanthropic endeavors, and meaningful interactions with fans. Their dedication to their craft and genuine connection with supporters have undoubtedly contributed to their high rankings.

Following is the full list of the Top 30 female idols:

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon aespa’s Karina NewJeans’ Minji NewJeans’ Hanni aespa’s Winter LE SSERAFIM’s Kim Chaewon NewJeans’ Haerin BLACKPINK’s Jennie BLACKPINK’s Rosé LE SSERAFIM’s Kazuha LE SSERAFIM’s Huh Yunjin Red Velvet’s Joy NewJeans’ Danielle IVE’s Liz Girls’ Generation’s YoonA BLACKPINK’s Lisa Red Velvet’s Wendy Girls’ Generation’s Sunny LE SSERAFIM’s Hong Eunchae IVE’s An Yu Jin Red Velvet’s Seulgi TWICE’s Nayeon Girls’ Generation’s Seohyun Girls’ Generation’s Yuri IVE’s Jang Won Young IVE’s Gaeul Oh My Girl’s Mimi IVE’s Leeseo Oh My Girl’s Arin

