BLACKPINK’s Jisoo announces new digital single ADDICTED; Drops first teasers ahead of October 30 release

BLACKPINK member Jisoo is gearing up for another solo release! The singer and actress has officially announced her upcoming digital single, ADDICTED, giving fans a first glimpse of the musical era she is preparing to unveil. The announcement comes as she continues building momentum following her September release, CLICK.

Jisoo unveils ADDICTED teaser

On October 24, Jisoo announced her plans to return with ADDICTED through her agency, BLISSOO. Alongside the announcement, she unveiled the first teasers for the upcoming single, offering a glimpse into its visual concept. The new release is scheduled to arrive on October 30, giving fans less than a week to wait before discovering what she has in store.

The promotional visuals introduce a striking purple aesthetic, featuring stormy skies and a distinctive lightning-shaped heart. The dramatic imagery creates a mysterious atmosphere, hinting at a different visual direction from the colorful carnival-inspired concept associated with ‘CLICK.’

ADDICTED release date and details

According to the announcement, ADDICTED will be released digitally at 8 a.m. KST on Friday, October 30. Jisoo also teased the upcoming release on Instagram with the caption, “1030 Y ADDICTED!”, further building anticipation among fans.

Her official YouTube profile and related channels have also adopted the new visual identity, extending the single’s aesthetic across her promotional platforms.

Jisoo’s next solo era

The upcoming single follows CLICK and adds to the anticipation surrounding Jisoo’s next musical chapter. The release also comes as the BLACKPINK member builds toward her upcoming debut solo studio album.

With its dramatic teaser imagery and intriguing title, ADDICTED has already offered fans a glimpse of what could be an exciting new chapter in Jisoo’s solo journey. More details about the track remain under wraps, leaving listeners eager to discover what she has prepared for its October 30 release.

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