BLACKPINK’s Jisoo becomes FIRST female soloist in 16 years to win Most Popular Artist at Golden Disc Awards

The prestigious Golden Disc Awards 2024 was organized on January 6 at Jakarta International Stadium, Indonesia. The much-awaited ceremony celebrated and honored K-pop idols for their incredible achievements throughout the year. At this sparkling event, BLACKPINK's Jisoo bagged the Most Popular Artist award, clinching another remarkable milestone this year.

With this feat, Jisoo has become the first female solo artist in 16 years to win this particular award at the Golden Disc Awards ceremony. In addition, the singer also received Bonsang Best Digital Song for her single FLOWER from her solo debut album ME.

Before Jisoo, Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon was conferred the Popularity Award in 2008 for her single, Can You Hear Me.

Jisoo becomes first female soloist to win Most Popular Artist award in 16 years

Apart from BLACKPINK's Jisoo and SNSD’s Taeyeon, there are five other female solo artists who have been awarded the Most Popular Artist title in the history of Golden Disc Awards. The names of the recipients are: Kim Soo Hee (1987), Min Hae Kyung (1990), Kang Susie (1991), Choi Yeon Je (1993,1994), and Baek Ji Young (2006).

Furthermore, the 38th edition of the Golden Disc Awards witnessed stellar performances by TXT‘s Yeonjun, ZEROBASEONE, BOYNEXTDOOR, and more. Notably, NewJeans ’ Ditto won Song of the Year (Daesang - Grand Prize), SEVENTEEN ’s FML clinched Album of the Year (Daesang), and Stray Kids bagged the Global K-pop Artist award, among others.

About BLACKPINK’s Jisoo’s recent activities

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo is one of the trendiest K-pop idols of 2023. Apart from group activities, she embarked on a solo journey in 2023 with her debut album ME, which turned out to be one of the biggest hits of last year. Its lead single, FLOWER, was a massive commercial success and peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Global 200 chart.

On the acting front, Jisoo garnered immense popularity for her debut series, Snowdrop (2021). She is currently filming her upcoming zombie thriller titled Influenza.

