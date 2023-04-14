BLACKPINK’s Jisoo becomes first K-Pop act to do THIS on Spotify’s Global Chart; Group breaks YouTube record

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo’s FLOWER becomes the biggest 2023 K-Pop song debut on Spotify’s Weekly Global Chart, surpassing BTS’ Jimin’s Like Crazy, who carried the achievement just a few days after its release.

BLACKPINK’s achievement:

BLACKPINK surpasses Justin Beiber to become the musical artist with the most viewed YouTube Channel, crossing over 30.1 billion views. They were able to break Justin Beiber’s record in 13 years. According to YG Entertainment on the 14th, BLACKPINK's 'Pink Venom' music video exceeded 600 million views on YouTube around 1:21 pm on the same day. After about 239 days since it was released on August 19 last year, it is the 13th time in the team's career to join the ranks of videos with 600 million views.

Pink Venom:

The music video broke the world record for a female artist with 90.4 million views on YouTube within 24 hours of its release, and achieved 100 million views the fastest among K-pop girl groups (29 hours and 35 minutes). 'Pink Venom' is a hip-hop genre song that shows off BLACKPINK's unique charisma. The sound of Korean traditional instruments blended with the intense beat catches the ears from the intro, and on top of that, the nimble rap and deadly vocals that are developed powerfully maximize the charm of each of the four members. Immediately after its release, the song topped iTunes charts in 81 countries, and topped the US Billboard Global 200 for two consecutive weeks and the Billboard Global chart for three consecutive weeks. Subsequently, it ranked 22nd on the Billboard Hot 100 and UK Official Charts respectively.

BLACKPINK’s activities:

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK is currently carrying out the world tour 'BLACKPINK WORLD TOUR [BORN PINK]', which mobilizes about 1.5 million people. The four members, who successfully completed 14 North American performances in 7 cities and 10 European tours in 7 cities last year, are heading to Asia to meet more fans.

