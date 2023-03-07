BLACKPINK’s Jisoo becomes the first K-Pop soloist to do THIS in the first 24 hours? Find Out

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo becomes the first K-Pop soloist in history to cross 100K pre-orders in the first 24 hours on the site KTown4U, which is a big feat conquered by one of the most popular K-Pop idols. She also became the third K-Pop act to do the same, following just behind her group BLACKPINK and NCT 127. These records have been created by her even before the release, showing that the fans are ready to see her solo debut!

On March 6th, YG Entertainment posted a Coming Soon poster announcing that Jisoo's solo debut will be coming soon on its official social media handles. The wide red cloth on the grass full of wild flowers and leaves were impressive. The green background and intense red color has a deep contrast, which creates the fans' curiosity about the message that she will be conveying through her first solo debut and the new album concept.

Although specific information other than the release date has not yet been released, expectations are at their peak with just one image. In the meantime, Jisoo has built solid trust with global fans as an all-rounder artist, such as outstanding vocal skills, unique timbre that catches ears, and high-quality performances. Previously, when many media outlets talked about Jisoo's solo debut and MV shooting, YG said that they have kept a large budget for the largest production cost ever amongst all the BLACKPINK videos. Seeing the overseas schedule, it is expected that Jisoo' solo debut could best saved for last!

Since 2018, YG has been carrying out BLACKPINK's solo projects sequentially. Jennie, Lisa, and Rosé, all of whom previously appeared as solo artists, set new records on various global charts and set meaningful milestones in K-pop, so attention is also focused on the move of Jisoo, the last person to make her solo debut. BLACKPINK won first place on the world chart. The 'World Chart' is announced based on the global data of K-pop artists, such as albums, music sources, certifications, social media handles, and media, and has the meaning of a comprehensive chart. BLACKPINK recorded overwhelming results over the past week, especially in the media and social sectors. BLACKPINK is currently carrying out overseas schedules with 'BLACKPINK WORLD TOUR BORN PINK'.

