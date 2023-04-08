BLACKPINK’s Jisoo breaks records as FLOWER MV crosses 100 million views on YouTube; Enters UK Official Charts

The music video for ‘FLOWER'; surpassed 100 million views on YouTube at 11:16 am on April 8, about 7 days and 22 hours after its release, becoming BLACKPINK’s 41st video to reach 100 million views. The number of views of the dance performance video released on the 6th has now exceeded 17.47 million views, showing signs of unusual popularity. It also becomes the fastest K-Pop MV to reach 100 million views in 2023!

Jisoo’s achievement:

According to the British Official Chart Singles Top 100 released on the 7th (local time), Jisoo's first solo album 'ME' and title song 'FLOWER' ranked 38th. This is the highest ranking for a K-pop female solo artist. The previous record was Rosé's 'On The Ground' (42nd), followed by Lisa's 'MONEY' (46th). BLACKPINK’s powerful influence in the global music market was proven once again by setting a meaningful record on the UK's main chart, which is called the world's two largest charts.

FLOWER:

Meanwhile, 'FLOWER' topped the iTunes Top Song Chart in 64 countries including the US. On Spotify, the world's largest music streaming platform, she entered the 6th place, the highest ranking for a K-pop female solo artist, and maintained the top spot before landing in the 10th spot on the weekly chart. According to Hanteo Chart and YG Entertainment on the 7th, the album sold a total of 1,172,351 copies from its release on the 31st of last month until the 6th of this month. It sold over 870,000 copies on the first day of release alone. It is second only to BLACKPINK's 2nd full-length album 'BORN PINK', which sold 1.54 million copies. YG said, “Jisoo is the first K-pop female solo singer to have a million-seller album both as a team and as a solo artist.

BLACKPINK’s achievement:

BLACKPINK's 'Shut Down' music video exceeded 400 million YouTube views. This is the 17th video to reach 400 million views after about 204 days of release. The 'On The Ground' choreography video also reached 100 million views on YouTube. It has been about two years since it was released on March 23, 2021. As this is the team's 40th video content with a total of 100 million views, it is possible to guess the fans' inexhaustible interest in BLACKPINK’s performance.

