BLACKPINK’s Jisoo breaks yet another record, makes biggest Spotify debut amongst female K-pop soloists

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo made her official solo debut on March 31 with her album ‘ME’. Jisoo was the final BLACKPINK member to make her solo debut. BLACKPINK members Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa made their respective solo debuts in 2018 and 2021 respectively. With her much-awaited solo debut, Jisoo is breaking records left and right. She recently made the biggest Spotify debut for a K-pop female soloist. Within just two days of her debut, Jisoo has managed to garner 1.6 million listeners on Spotify. Her tracks ‘FLOWER’ and ‘All Eyes On Me’ currently have a whopping stream count of 6.3 million and 4 million on Spotify.

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo breaks multiple records

On the very first day of its release, Jisoo’s album ‘ME’ managed to garner 4.6 million streams on Spotify. The aforementioned has officially made Jisoo the first K-pop female soloist to do so. Besides the Spotify feat, Jisoo has also managed to make her mark on the famous Hanteo charts. On the aforementioned chart, Jisoo has broken all pre-existing records for the highest first-day and first-week sales. Jisoo’s ‘FLOWER’ has also managed to garner the highest number of first-day views amongst every other K-pop music video released this year. Within just 2 days of its release, the official music video of ‘FLOWER’ has racked up a whopping 58 million views on YouTube.

Jisoo’s solo debut timeline

On March 20, Jisoo announced the upcoming release of her solo track ‘FLOWER’. Shortly after, on March 28, the first teaser to ‘FLOWER’ was dropped on BLACKPINK’s official SNS. The teaser gained much attention and currently has a view count of 17 million! Then on March 29, Jisoo revealed the tracklist for ‘ME’ and let the world know that her debut album will have two tracks namely ‘FLOWER’ and ‘All Eyes On Me’.

Finally, on March 31, 2023, BLACKPINK member Jisoo made her official solo debut with the release of her highly-anticipated album ‘ME’. Jisoo’s solo track ‘FLOWER’ is breaking records for all the right reasons. The song has a unique composition that makes it an addictive addition to one’s playlist. The song’s brilliant production is further complemented by its splendid music video.

