BLACKPINK’s Jisoo channels Dior princess vibes in stunning floral dress at Tokyo event; shares 'happy moment' with Natalie Portman

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo is a global superstar who is always busy with her overseas activities. Most recently, the actress made a surprise appearance at Dior’s pop-up event in Tokyo, Japan. She turned heads with her evergreen charm, posing alongside other A-list celebrities like Natalie Portman.

BLACKPINK's Jisoo shares glimpses from 'happy moments' at Miss Dior event in Tokyo

On June 12, Jisoo was invited to the Miss Dior Exhibition: Stories of A Miss in Tokyo, Japan. She turned up donning a floral fairy dress, channeling royal energy and proving why she is dubbed as the ‘Dior’s Princess’.

Her long black wavy hair and soft makeup added to her confident charm. The BLACKPINK member has taken to her Instagram and shared some sneak peeks from the well-spent evening.

Here’s how Jisoo had a good time at the Miss Dior event:

BLACKPINK's Jisoo and Natalie Portman in one frame

In addition, many A-list celebrities from across the globe attended this star-studded pop-up event in Tokyo. Hollywood star Natalie Portman took to her Instagram and shared a video and photo with Jisoo.

The two ‘beauties’ looked obviously gorgeous in their outfits, becoming the highlight of the evening. Jisoo then reposted that photo with the American actresses and captioned it ‘Yesterday’s happy moment’.

Advertisement

Jisoo and Natalie Portman pose together:

Jisoo's warm interaction with Japanese actress Yuko Araki at Dior's Tokyo event

On this day, Jisoo also had a brief interaction with Japanese actress Yuko Araki, who starred in Roppongi Class, a remake of Park Seo Joon and Kim Da Mi starrer drama Itaewon Class.

Catch up on Jisoo's career updates

On the work front, Jisoo is keeping quite busy. Earlier this year, she established her own agency BLISSOO, following in the footsteps of bandmates Jennie and Lisa.

According to updates, she has also recently wrapped up the shooting schedule for her first film Omniscient Reader’s Viewpoint. Starring Lee Min Ho, Ahn Hyo Seop, and more alongside the Snowdrop actress, this highly-anticipated film is slated to meet viewers in the summer, of 2025.

On the other hand, the FLOWER singer is currently filming for her small-screen return. She was spotted on the floors of the zombie-themed drama Influenza, where she is co-starring Hellbound actor Park Jung Min. The drama is most likely to air in 2024, marking Jisoo’s first acting comeback since Snowdrop.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: INSIDE Jin’s ‘hug’ event for BTS FESTA 2024: Here’s how K-pop idol’s 1st solo album The Astronaut and Wootteo make appearances