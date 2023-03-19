BLACKPINK’s Jisoo confirmed to be Lee Youngji’s first guest on My Alcohol Diary season 2

BLACKPINK member Jisoo will be revealing herself in the form of a new solo artist through an upcoming debut. Set to greet the fans with her album ‘ME’ reflecting the many sides she possesses, the 28 year old will swiftly make her way through the K-pop scene. The many promotional activities around her release have been anticipated with reports of her returning to music shows which has fans excited. A new confirmation of her variety show appearance has everyone anticipating the release further.

Jisoo on My Alcohol Diary

According to initial reports, Jisoo shot for her appearance on Youngji’s ‘My Alcohol Diary’ and will be the opening guest for the second season of her show. Soon after, the star herself shared a screenshot of the reports on her personal Instagram account confirming Jisoo as her first guest for the season. Fans are excited to see Jisoo drink on camera and have funny interactions with Youngji who manages to make all her guests feel comfortable while having hilarious conversations with them. The BLACKPINK member will be the first from the group to appear on the show and is expected to reveal her adorable self. Jisoo's opening episode with Lee Youngji will air on April 7.

About No Prepare

Also called, ‘My Alcohol Diary’, popular Korean rapper Lee Youngji runs a fun variety show on her personal YouTube channel ‘차린건 쥐뿔도 없지만’ where she invites K-pop singers, actors and more for a talk session over some strong alcohol. Previously, TOMORROW X TOGETHER's Soobin, SEVENTEEN’s Hoshi, ITZY's Chaeryeong, MONSTA X's Hyungwon, TWICE's Nayeon and Chaeyoung, as well as Danish singer Christopher. BTS member Jin closed off the second season with a bang in October 2022. The anticipation for the renewal of the show has been high ever since. Guests usually make a visit to Youngji’s house where she makes concoctions of various alcoholic drinks alongside fun snacks to enjoy, resulting in a lot of funny drunk footage.

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo is the last member of the group to set on her solo singing path following members Jennie, Rose and Lisa who have each had successful debuts. ‘ME’ will release on March 31.

