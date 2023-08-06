BLACKPINK's Jisoo dating Ahn Bo Hyun, BTS' Jungkook slips his nickname, more in this Week's Hallyu Newsmakers

From BLACKPINK's Jisoo confirming her relationship with Actor Ahn Bo Hyun to BTS' Jungkook accidentally revealing his nickname on TikTok and many more. Check out this week's Hallyu newsmakers below.

BLACKPINK's Jisoo and Ahn Bo Hyun

The eldest member of BLACKPINK, and The My Name actor, confirmed their relationship. Photos of the actor and the BORN PINK singer having a date at Jisoo's home were made public on August 3. The management companies for the two celebrities responded to the rumors shortly after. They requested fans to look at the couple with a warm gaze.

BTS' Jungkook revealed his nickname

The Seven singer was checking out TikTok videos on his debut single and shared one by the ENHYPEN members on Weverse. As soon as fans opened the link to the video they found out his nickname Ian which was one of the options for his stage name before BTS' debut.

Death's Game confirmed cast members

The highly awaited K-drama starring Seo In Guk and Park So Dam previously confirmed Oh Jung Se as one of the main cast members, it is scheduled to release in December. On August 4, TVING revealed the final cast members to include Kim Ji Hoon, Sung Hoon, Super Junior member Choi Siwon, Lee Jae Wook, Go Yoon Jung, Jang Seung Jo, child actor Kim Kang Hoon, Kim Jae Wook and Lee Do Hyun.

Lee Byung Hun and Lee Min Jung

On August 4, after the speculations of the two actors having a baby were flying around, their agencies swiftly confirmed it to be true. Lee Byung Hun and Lee Min Jung will be having a baby after 8 years since their first child in the year 2015.

TOMORROW X TOGETHER at Lollapalooza 2023

The quintet headlined Lollapalooza 2023 in Chicago as the first K-pop artist ever to do so, they previously performed in 2022 as the first K-pop group alongside J-Hope of BTS. The group took over the festival with a huge crowd singing along to some of their special songs like Thursday's Child and Blue Spring. COI Leray joined the members Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and Huening Kai for the song Happy Fools and Players.

