BLACKPINK’s Jisoo dazzles in purple at Dior’s 2023 Fall-Winter Women’s Fashion Show alongside Charlize Theron

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo who is also Dior’s ambassador attended the Fall-Winter Women's Fashion Show in Paris on February 28 local time. Sharing the pictures on her Instagram, the 28-year-old wore an exquisite strapless purple attire and stunned her fans with her look. The K-pop star attended the fashion show, sitting in the front row with Hollywood actress Charlize Theron. The singer-actress shared some glimpses of her time in Paris on her Instagram story.

Jisoo’s at Dior show in Paris

Dior’s creative designer, Maria Grazia Chiuri, presented her collection in the fashion show in Paris, paying tribute to 50s icons under the theme ‘Maverick Women’. Others in attendance were Gal Gadot, Maisie Williams, Bella Ramsey, Heart Evangelista, Alexandra Daddario, and Gugu Mbatha-Raw. Jisoo previously announced her ambassadorship with Dior in March 2021, and since then, fans have seen her dressing up in the French brand’s fit. The K-pop star has been collaborating with the said French brand since 2019 when she first became the local ambassador. Since then she has been part of several beauty campaigns and attended Dior shows all over the world. One of the iconic looks of the BLACKPINK singer was the all-white ensemble she wore at the Christain Dior 2023 spring Haute Couture show in January 2023. Fans and fashion lovers found her resembling her beauty with the timeless icon Audrey Hepburn.

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo

Jisoo debuted as a member of the popular girl K-pop band BLACKPINK in 2016 with ‘Square One’. The four-member group includes Jennie, Jisoo, Rose and Lisa. The K-pop band got international fame and rose to popularity with singles like ‘How You Like That’, ‘Lovesick Girls’, and ‘Pink Venom’ from their 2022 released album ‘BORN PINK’ was a massive success. The singer turned into an actress with her cameo roles in ‘The Producers', and ‘Arthdal Chronicles’. In 2021, she starred in the hit TV show ‘Snowdrop’ marking her first role as a leading actress with Jung Hae In. Her performance was widely appreciated and she was even honoured with the Outstanding Korean actress award at Seoul International Drama Awards. The pop star is gearing up for her forthcoming solo debut this year.

What do you think of BLACKPINK Jisoo’s look? Let us know below.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapcha

Advertisement

ALSO READ: BLACKPINK’s Jisoo stuns at Dior Couture show at Paris Fashion Week: Fans call her Audrey Hepburn lookalike