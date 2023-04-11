BLACKPINK's Jisoo debuts at number 2 on Billboard’s Global 200 and Global Excl. U.S. charts with FLOWER

Billboard took to its official social media and announced that BLACKPINK member Jisoo has ranked #2 on both Global 200 and Global Excl. U.S. charts. The said rank has been revealed for the ongoing week which is supposed to conclude on April 15. Jisoo is now the third BLACKPINK member to make it to Billboard’s top 10 as a soloist. The criteria for the aforementioned charts have a minute point of differentiation. While the Global 200 accounts for music on a global level, Global Excl. U.S. excludes the U.S. when picking top songs. Furthermore, the two charts take into account the songs’ success in terms of streaming and sales.

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo’s Billboard success

Jisoo, with her latest track ‘FLOWER’ has managed to rank at an impressive #2 on the Global 200 after crossing a whopping stream count of 108.7 million and 21,000 in sales. The latter-mentioned feats have been accomplished by Jisoo’s ‘FLOWER’ within the first few days of its release, thereby further contributing to its significance as an accomplishment.

‘FLOWER’ is now also a solo track with the third-highest stream count to make its entry to Billboard’s Top 200. Before Jisoo, only fellow member Lisa and American singer and actress Olivia Rodrigo scored the said feat. While Lisa’s debut track Lalisa made its Billboard Top 200 entry with a stream count of 152.6 million, Olivia Rodrigo entered the chart with her track ‘Driver’s License’ with a stream count of 130.1 million.

Jisoo’s debut track ‘FLOWER’

Within the first week of its release, ‘FLOWER’ managed to cross a stream count of over 103 million while also managing to garner sales of over 16,000 thereby facilitating an impressive debut on the Global Excl. U.S. chart at #2. Other BLACKPINK solo tracks that managed to to make an impressive Billboard Top 10 debut include Rosé’s ‘On The Ground’ and Lisa’s Lalisa. While ‘On The Ground’ made its Billboard Top 10 debut at #1,’Lalisa’ entered the list at #2. Lisa’s track ‘Money’ had previously entered the list at #7. BLACKPINK member Jennie made her solo debut prior to the beginning of Billboard’s Global 200.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Throwback: When IU disclosed her intention to make a sudden announcement about her marriage plans