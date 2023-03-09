BLACKPINK’s Jisoo drops exquisite teaser for upcoming solo debut ‘ME’

Jisoo will be the final member of BLACKPINK to make her solo debut. She was preceded by fellow members Jennie, Rosé and Lisa. Jennie made her solo debut in 2018 with her single ‘Solo’. Rosé was the second BLACKPINK member to make her solo debut. She made her debut in 2021 with her single album titled ‘R’. Lisa was the third BLACKPINK member to make her solo debut. She released her single album ‘Lalisa’ in late 2021.

Jisoo’s Solo Debut

Jisoo’s solo debut was announced by her agency YG Entertainment earlier this year. An announcement made on January 2, 2023 revealed that the BLACKPINK member would be releasing her solo music this year and was working on the same at the time of the announcement. A follow-up update regarding Jisoo’s debut was posted on BLACKPINK’s official SNS where the release date for Jisoo’s solo album ‘Me’ was dropped. According to the aforementioned announcements, Jisoo’s solo project will be released on March 31, 2023.

Take a look at Jisoo’s breathtaking teaser image for her upcoming release ‘Me’

More about BLACKPINK’s Jisoo

Jisoo debuted as a part of BLACKPINK in mid-2016. The group soon became a hit in both South Korea and outside it. The group’s debut album ‘Square One’ was a huge commercial success and its tracks ‘Whistle’ and ‘Boombayah’ are till date two of the group’s most popular songs. Prior to her debut, Jisoo had made a small appearance in 2015 K-drama The Producers starring Cha Tae-hyun, Gong Hyo-jin, Kim Soo-hyun, and Lee Ji-eun. Jisoo’s first leading role was in ‘Snowdrop’ (2021) where she was cast opposite ‘One Spring Night’ fame Jung Hae In.

Jisoo is one of the most popular K-pop idols today. As a child, the BLACKPINK member wanted to be an artist. When she was attending the School of Performing Arts in Seoul she explored her options in the entertainment industry by auditioning for various roles. Prior to her debut, she was seen in a variety of music videos. Jisoo’s contemporary influence over her fans is no joke. Her look in BLACKPINK’s ‘How You Like That’ inspired a myriad of netizens to replicate and improvise her makeup, outfit and hairstyle, all of which she came up with on her own.

