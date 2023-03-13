BLACKPINK’s Jisoo drops second poster for upcoming solo album Me, dazzles in a white ruffled dress

Earlier this year, YG Entertainment made an announcement regarding BLACKPINK’s Jisoo’s highly-anticipated solo debut. In a statement released on January 2, 2023, the company revealed that Jisoo will be releasing her first solo project this year. In the aforementioned statement the company had also revealed that Jisoo had already begun her preparations for her upcoming debut. In a follow-up update released on BLACKPINK’s official SNS, the first teaser for Jisoo’s upcoming debut was released earlier this month.

‘Me’ by BLACKPINK’s Jisoo

Jisoo will be the fourth BLACKPINK member to make her solo debut. Her upcoming release is titled ‘Me’ and is all set to release on March 31, 2023. While BLACKPINK’s official SNS has been constantly updating fans vis-a-vis Jisoo’s upcoming release, fans were recently graced with some insights by Jisoo herself. In a recent update on her official SNS, BLACKPINK’s Jisoo spilled some beans about her upcoming solo debut. The update revealed how red and black were picked as the theme colours of the album after much discussion. Jisoo also revealed that her LP was deliberately made purple for it is also her favourite colour.

Jisoo’s solo debut teaser

The first teaser for Jisoo’s solo debut was titled ‘coming soon’ and it revealed the date for Jisoo’s solo debut and further fuelled fans’ excitement regarding the same. A recent update on BLACKPINK ‘s official SNS has just unveiled the second poster for Jisoo’s upcoming release ‘Me’. The poster shows an exquisitely dressed Jisoo who is seen wearing a white ruffled-dress that is compact and yet all-over-the-place. The background of the poster is finely blurred and gives the viewers a glimpse of some red flowers, possibly aligning with the theme colours of Jisoo’s upcoming release. The poster also shows a part of something resembling a stiletto footwear that might easily pass off as a bandage.

To confirm what the aforementioned portion of the picture is showcasing, you will just have to wait for the official music video or an official teaser! While the teaser images are in direct alignment with Jisoo’s image as an artist, a lot can be anticipated from ‘Me’ in terms of music and composition. Jisoo’s soulful voice has embellished some of the most viral parts of BLACKPINK’s discography, it will be interesting to hear her voice in isolation for the very first time.

