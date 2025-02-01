BLACKPINK’s Jisoo drops smashing purple cover poster for upcoming solo album AMORTAGE, fans react: ‘She ate’

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo is all set to make her solo comeback with her first-ever mini-album AMORTAGE. Ahead of the album’s release, she dropped a stunning new cover image, creating immense anticipation. Fans are showing their excitement on social media platforms as they wonder about the album’s concept.

On February 1, 2025, BLISSOO released a new cover image featuring Jisoo for her upcoming solo album AMORTAGE. She is seen dramatically emerging through a torn-paper background, creating a dynamic and eye-catching effect. Her voluminous, long curly hair and edgy grey outfit, adorned with embellishments, exude confidence and elegance. She pairs the look with knee-high lace-up boots, enhancing the bold aesthetic.

Moreover, an accompanying text explains the term AMORTAGE, which is a fusion of amor (love) and montage, symbolizing fleeting yet unforgettable moments of love. The album is set to be released this Valentine’s Day, perfectly aligning with its central theme of love. This romantic concept adds depth to the project, making the release even more meaningful.

Fans are eagerly anticipating the album, praising Jisoo for showcasing a fresh and different side of herself compared to her previous work.

Previously, Jisoo released her debut solo single album Me in 2023 and instantly became one of the best-selling records of the year. Moreover, the title track Flower became a viral sensation on social media platforms due to its eye-catching hook step.

The K-pop star has launched her own agency, BLISSOO, with AMORTAGE marking her first music release under the company. Recently, she has been primarily focused on her acting career, having just wrapped up filming for Omniscient Reader’s Viewpoint, where she starred alongside industry heavyweights Lee Min Ho and Ahn Hyo Seop. Adding to the excitement, it was also announced that Jisoo will take on a leading role in the upcoming drama Monthly Boyfriend, opposite Seo In Guk.

Moreover, the actress is all set to appear in the upcoming K-drama series Newtopia opposite Park Jeong Min. Based on the novel Influenza by Han Sang Woon, the story follows Jaeyoon, a soldier, and his girlfriend, Youngjoo, who, after breaking up, must fight through hordes of zombies in a high-rise building in Seoul. The show will be premiering on February 7, 2025.