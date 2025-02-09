BLACKPINK's Jisoo drops sneak peek into AMORTAGE comeback title song: 'Hits me like an Earthquake'

K-pop sensation and BLACKPINK member Jisoo is gearing up for her highly anticipated solo comeback, and fans couldn’t be more thrilled. On February 7, 2025, South Korean news outlet Xsports reported that Jisoo would be making a special appearance on SBS Inkigayo to perform her title track, Earthquake, from her debut mini-album AMORTAGE. This marks a major moment in her solo career as she returns to the stage after years of focusing on group activities and other projects.

Jisoo’s mini-album AMORTAGE, set to release on February 14, has already generated immense buzz among fans and industry insiders. The album features four tracks: the title song Earthquake, along with Your Love, TEARS, and Hugs & Kisses. While many artists typically make rounds on multiple music shows to promote their new releases, it has been confirmed that Inkigayo will be Jisoo’s only music show appearance due to her packed schedule. This makes her February 16 performance even more special, heightening anticipation among fans.

The excitement surrounding Jisoo’s upcoming performance reached new heights when Inkigayo unexpectedly aired a brief snippet of her Earthquake stage during the live broadcast of next week’s preview. Fans were taken by surprise as they got an exclusive first listen to the song’s melody. Social media quickly exploded with reactions, with fans expressing their eagerness and amazement at how good the snippet sounded. Some fans are eagerly counting down the days, calling Earthquake a guaranteed banger, while others are in awe of the snippet, praising its incredible sound and Jisoo’s rich, deep vocals.

Beyond her highly awaited music release, AMORTAGE also marks another major milestone for Jisoo as her first project under her own newly established agency, BLISSOO. Following her departure from YG Entertainment’s management, Jisoo founded her independent company. With BLISSOO, she now has the creative freedom to explore new musical styles and artistic ventures, making her solo comeback even more meaningful.

With just days left until AMORTAGE officially drops, Jisoo’s Inkigayo performance is shaping up to be a must-watch event. The excitement surrounding her return to the stage, coupled with the surprise teaser, has only intensified fans’ enthusiasm. Given her track record of delivering stunning visuals and powerful performances, expectations are sky-high for her live rendition of Earthquake.