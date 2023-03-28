BLACKPINK’s Jisoo drops tracklist for upcoming debut album ME; Singer to do a live broadcast soon

YG Entertainment has just dropped the tracklist for Jisoo’s upcoming solo debut album ‘ME’. The album is all set to release on March 31, 2023 at 1 PM KST. Jisoo will be the final BLACKPINK member to make her solo debut. BLACKPINK members Jennie, Rosé and Lisa made their respective debuts in 2018, mid-2021 and late-2021 respectively. The tracklist has been uploaded on BLACKPINK’s official Twitter account. The new upload unveils yet another exquisite glimpse of Jisoo and the names of two songs - the title track ‘Flower’ and ‘All Eyes On Me’. Jisoo will also be doing a live broadcast ahead of her much-awaited solo debut.

The titular track ‘Flower’ has been co-written by Vince, Kush, VVN and BLACKPINK producer Teddy. ‘All Eyes On Me’ on the other hand has been co-written by Teddy and Vince. Vince has previously worked on BLACKPINK’s hit track ‘Pretty Savage’. The tracklist has an image of Jisoo in the BACKDROP where she appears to be opening a curtain, possibly a symbol of Jisoo unveiling herself in her new release. Jisoo can be seen wearing a white polka-dot dress and a beret. Her background is bright red in colour and in direct alignment with the theme of the album.

BLACKPINK member Jisoo will be making her solo debut later this month on March 31, 2023. Her debut album has been titled ‘ME’ and has fans waiting for its release across the globe. YG Entertainment has released a variety of posters and teaser images ahead of Jiisoo’s solo debut. The theme colours unveiled so far are essentially black, red and white. Even though the album is yet to release, it has already established its supremacy by its phenomenal pre-album sales. By just March 19, the album had crossed 500, 000 pre-order copies.

The anticipation around Jisoo’s solo debut is clearly a lot. Given BLACKPINK’s contemporary status as a girl group, the excitement around Jisoo’s debut shouldn’t be too shocking. BLACKPINK is currently one of the biggest girl groups in the world. The girls are currently on their ‘BORN PINK’ world tour which is expected to conclude on June 17, 2023.

