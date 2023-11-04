BLACKPINK's Jisoo earned 80,000 USD for each Snowdrop episode; Report

BLACKPINK's Jisoo, Jung Hae In, and Yoo In Na are among the top actors who starred in Snowdrop, an action-packed, romantic K-drama that captured considerable interest from its fanbase. While Jisoo received accolades for her performance from netizens, the singer's earnings per episode remained undisclosed, shrouded in mystery.

How much did Jisoo earn per episode for Snowdrop?

Lately, NME magazine's Twitter account garnered an unexpected surge of over 170,000 views after it disclosed Jisoo's earnings for her role in Snowdrop. According to their post, Jisoo was compensated up to 80,000 USD per episode. Given the series consists of 16 episodes, the actress has the potential to accumulate a significant sum of 1,280,000 USD upon successfully concluding her participation in Snowdrop.

Undoubtedly, when juxtaposed with leading figures in the Korean entertainment realm, such as Song Hye Kyo and Jeon Ji Hyun, Jisoo's salary remains notably commendable. Earlier in the year, reports from South Korean media suggested that Song Hye Kyo and Jeon Ji Hyun were purportedly making around 200 million KRW, which is equivalent to 162,595 USD for each episode of their projects. Although Jisoo's earnings may be only half of what her more experienced peers receive, the sum of 80,000 USD per episode is still an aspiration for numerous other idols and actors in the industry.

Jisoo’s latest engagements

Following the conclusion of BLACKPINK's World Tour, Jisoo made a notable appearance at the Paris Fashion Week 2024 as a global ambassador for the luxury brand DIOR.

Jisoo has also been confirmed for a leading role in the upcoming Influenza series, co-starring Park Jeong Min. Her cameo in the movie Dr. Cheon and Lost Talisman received widespread acclaim. Further, she is set to appear next in the live-action webtoon adaptation Omniscient Reader alongside Lee Min Ho.

Additionally, there were reports that Jisoo recently ended her romantic relationship with actor Ahn Bo Hyun due to professional commitments, but the two are maintaining a cordial and professional relationship. Their dating news was initially confirmed in August.

