BLACKPINK’s Jisoo enchants crowd in all black look at Dior's Paris Fashion Week event

BLACKPINK member Jisoo is a brand ambassador for DIOR and attended their Spring Summer 24 show and caught all eyes with her edgier makeup and graceful outfit. She became the global ambassador for the brand in 2021. Her recent avatar left fans wanting for more and more of such style from her.

Jisoo charms the DIOR Paris Fashion Week with her looks

Jisoo wowed the crowd at DIOR’s Paris Fashion Week with her sleek looks. The singer wore a well-fitted little black dress which ended just a little above the knee. The drape oozed elegance because of the blazer-style neckline of her vest dress. The fuzzy texture of the garment complimented her straight black hair which was parted to the side. The gorgeous piece was paired with a small black handbag. She did not miss out on the nails either and sported black nail paint. Her goth knee-high boot with this dress brought the whole outfit together.

The Flower singer is known softer looks but went for a bolder makeup for the event. She had smokey eyes which brought attention to them. The lip color was subtler and of a light rosy pink shade.

Jisoo steals the show at DIOR’s SS24

Jisoo was an important guest at the event and was escorted by many security personnel even after she entered the event. Upon arrival, Olivier Bialobos, chief communication and image officer of DIOR Couture, and Mathilde Favier, DIOR PR manager greeted her. Other celebrities were also surprised with the amount of attention Jioo got from the crowd. Black-ish actor Yara Shahidi was also heard saying, ‘We’re all here to see Jisoo’.



Fans felt proud that one of their favourite K-pop idol has so much value no matter where she goes. Many even titled her as the queen of the Spring Summer 24 event.

BLACKPINK and Jisoo’s recent news

All eyes are on BLACKPINK as their contract came to an end with YG Entertainment after their world tour BORN PINK came to an end on September 17. Rumors suggest that the Jisoo, Jennie and Lisa will not be renewing their contract. It was also reported that Jisoo and Jennie will be establishing their individual agencies. YG Entertainment made a statement on this and said that negotiations are still underway and nothing is final yet.

