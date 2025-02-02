BLACKPINK's Jisoo exudes dark feminine energy in AMORTAGE black album cover; fans are 'obsessed

BLACKPINK's Jisoo is set to make her highly anticipated solo comeback in less than two weeks with her first-ever mini album AMORTAGE. On February 1, she released the second album cover, which got fans gaga. They are gushing over her new look, exuding dark feminine energy in the poster. Following that, the pre-save link of the album for various music platforms, including Spotify and Apple Music, has been dropped.

As opposed to the previously unveiled purple AMORTAGE cover's playful vibe, the black version has a powerful, authoritative feel. Jisoo's illuminated face amidst the darkness makes the poster interesting, building intrigue as to what its concept might be. Her black hair and black outfit, along with artistic accessories and a sharp gaze, scream confidence. The BLACKPINK member can be said to have put in a lot of work behind the detailing of the seemingly simple poster.

The black cross lockets and earrings on her might be indicative of a divine or some cult-related theme. Her bold black winged liner and nude lips made the look even more impactful. The #2 album cover immediately went viral, owing to Jisoo's mesmerizing visuals and aura in the photo. A fan took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, "You don't understand. I'm obsessed". A lot of fans feel the poster gives off similar vibes as BLACKPINK's 2020 chart-buster Lovesick Girls.

Advertisement

The cover mentions AMORTAGE to be "a fusion of amor (love) and montage, capturing the essence of love's journey—fleeting moments stitched together into a vivid, unforgettable reel." With such a unique concept, Jisoo seems to be poised to reclaim her dominating spot in the K-pop scene with her latest. It is her first musical offering since making a solo debut with Flower in 2023.

AMORTAGE's tracklist will be unveiled on February 4, followed by concept photos and a track spoiler before the MV drops on February 14. A special event celebrating the album will also be held on the same day.