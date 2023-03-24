BLACKPINK’s Jisoo exudes femme fatale energy in the new concept teaser for solo debut track FLOWER

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo, who is about to debut as a solo artist, is raising the expectations of global music fans by revealing a variety of concepts.

On March 24th, the agency YG Entertainment said that they posted 'JISOO - CONCEPT POSTER #3' on their official social media handles and it is an image in which Jisoo's intense aura, as if being sucked in, is in exquisite harmony with the mood of the dark night. In the published poster, Jisoo is staring at the front with fatal eyes while lightly biting a flower. In harmony with the red lighting, a mysterious yet charismatic atmosphere was completed, giving a glimpse of Jisoo's limitless expressions and looks.

Recently, through this teaser content, Jisoo is bringing out a different charm, such as the intensity of red color, classical elegance, and subtle atmosphere. It is expected that she will be able to meet her own special musical color, which is quite different from the image she has shown through BLACKPINK. According to YG Entertainment, Jisoo will release her first solo album 'ME' on March 31 at 1:00 PM KST. The title song is titled 'FLOWER', and the music video cost the largest production cost ever in BLACKPINK’s history. All of the other BLACKPINK members, namely, Jennie, Lisa, and Rosé, who previously started as solo artists, set new records on various global charts and set meaningful milestones in K-pop, so attention is focused on them. The popularity of Jisoo was proved early with objective figures. YG Entertainment said, “‘ME’ reached a new record for a K-pop female solo artist by exceeding 950,000 pre-orders in about two weeks (as of March 20) after pre-orders started on March 6th.”

Previous teasers:

Previously, another concept teaser was released. Following the intense red color and classic elegance previously released, Jisoo’s subtle yet piercing look is included. Jisoo caught the attention with a casual yet hip style. She completed a unique aura by staring at the camera with smokey eye makeup and charismatic eyes. In addition to BLACKPINK's world tour in Asia, the group will perform as a headliner at the ‘Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival’ in the US in April and the ‘Hyde Park British Summertime Festival’ in the UK in July.

