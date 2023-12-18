BLACKPINK’s Jisoo, Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon, and more: VOTE for best female solo K-pop idol in 2023

The year 2023 has been fantastic for K-pop fans as they got to explore the best of music genres, from R&B to hip-hop! From BLACKPINK's Jisoo's solo single FLOWER to Girls' Generation's Taeyeon's mini album, To. X, female K-pop solo idols have enthralled the audience with unique musical narratives, visual concepts, and peppy choreography.

Let's take a quick look at some of the best solo female artists that stood out this year!

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo, Jennie and Lisa

BLACKPINK's Jisoo serenaded the audience with her debut album titled ME. Its title track, FLOWER, which was released on March 31, 2023, became an earworm for K-pop fans and topped the iTunes chart in 60 countries. Her album sold 876k copies within the first 24 hours of its release.

Another member of the quartet, Jennie, scripted history this year as her 2018 solo track titled SOLO hit 1 billion streams. She became the only K-pop soloist to achieve this feat without any solo album release.

Meanwhile, Lisa also clinched multiple accomplishments in 2023. Her solo single MONEY (2021) is still trending on global charts and has surpassed 1 billion streams on Spotify. Not only this, but she became the first solo K-pop winner at the MTV Video Music Awards and MTV Europe Music Awards.

Advertisement

Somi

Jeon Somi made an exciting comeback in August 2023 with her EP album, Game Plan. It also marked her first release since her debut studio album, XOXO, released two years back. Her latest album, Game Plan, featured Fast Forward as the main track. It is an upbeat dance number that will surely get you grooving. The music video is filled with summer colors, and the lyrics convey a person's yearning for true love.

TWICE's Park Ji Hyo

Park Ji Hyo is the leader and vocalist of a popular girl group named TWICE. In August 2023, she released her first EP, ZONE, with Killin' Me Good as the lead single. The cinematic music video will definitely keep you hooked as it narrates the highs and lows of a relationship in the most visually appealing fashion.

MAMAMOO's Hwasa

MAMAMOO's Hwasa made her solo comeback with a digital single titled I Love My Body. This song also marked her first release under the new label P NATION after she left RBW Entertainment. Her single secured a spot in the top 10 of the Circle Digital Chart and Billboard World Digital Song Sales chart in the US.

Girls' Generation's Taeyeon

Taeyeon from Girls' Generation released her much-awaited fifth mini-album with its title track, To. X. The song was appreciated by fans for its storytelling as this R&B song explores the emotions of an individual coming out of a toxic relationship. Fans lauded the singer for this creation, as she was involved in lyrics writing and the creative production process of this album.

Heize

Solo artist Heize created a buzz with her 8th mini album Last Winter. Its title song, Stranger, featured Sweet Home 2 actor Lee Jin Wook. Fans admired how beautifully the singer portrayed the story of a couple who finds it extremely hard to cope with break up and move on. The singer also hosted her solo concert titled 2023 Heize City Last Winter on 16 and 17 December.

Advertisement

Lee Chaeyeon

Lee Chaeyeon is a former member of the South Korean–Japanese girl group IZ*ONE. She is currently pursuing her solo career under WM Entertainment. She dropped her second mini album, Over The Moon, with the release of the title track, Knock, on April 12, 2023. The song garnered 10 million views in just four days. Chaeyeon's unmatched dance moves and energy make this song a visual delight for fans.

Jessi

Rapper Jessi unveiled the music video of her latest song, Gum, in October 2023. This marked her first digital single after joining a new agency, MORE VISION, founded by Jay Park. With over two decades of experience, the singer is known for being outspoken, and her songs reflect her personality. Jessi's recent release, Gum, is an upbeat track with witty and catchy lyrics, and its vibrant music video exudes a funky vibe.

Pick your favorite female solo K-pop idol of 2023 from the poll below!

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: 2023 Wrap-Up: NewJeans, RIIZE, X:IN, BOYNEXTDOOR, and more; VOTE for best K-pop rookie of the year