BLACKPINK’s Jisoo hangs out with Natalie Portman at Paris Fashion Week; Pens a sweet note

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo and Hollywood superstar Natalie Portman were in the house for the Dior Spring Summer 2023 collection and our two worlds could not have met in a better place. The beauties were seated beside each other at the luxury fashion event and it was blinding as they added to the charm of the show. Jisoo is known to be a big fan of the ‘Black Swan’ actress and has always admired her acting. She has previously mentioned her liking of Natalie Portman and surely thought of the day with happiness. The ‘Thor’ star added a photo of herself with the BLACKPINK member to her Instagram and wrote, “At yesterday’s #DiorSS23 show with @sooyaaa__.”.

The post was re-shared by Jisoo on her Instagram story where she further penned a beautiful note for the 41-year-old superstar. “So happy to be able to sit next to and talk to @natalieportman, whom I’ve admired since I was very little. Thank you so much for your kindness. This memory will remain forever in my heart. Thank you (white heart emoji)”.