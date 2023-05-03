BLACKPINK’s Jisoo hits new milestone as solo debut FLOWER surpasses 100 million streams on Spotify

Jisoo's first solo album title song FLOWER recorded over 100 million streams on Spotify on May 2, according to YG Entertainment. This is the shortest period of time for a K-pop female solo artist to reach the achievement, which in Jisoo's case was just 32 days after the song's release on March 31. The previous record for a K-pop female solo artist to reach 100 million streams on Spotify in the shortest time was Lisa's ‘MONEY’ (37 days) and ‘LALISA’ (46 days).

The 1st, 2nd, and 3rd places in this category were all taken by BLACKPINK members, demonstrating their overwhelming presence in the global music market. FLOWER has achieved significant results on various global charts. Jisoo set a new record for a K-pop female solo artist by entering the Spotify Daily Top Song Global Chart and the UK Official Singles Top 100 chart at 6th and 38th respectively and also ranked 2nd on the US Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global (Excl. US) charts. Album sales are also overwhelming, according to reports. ME sold a total of 1,172,351 copies from March 31st to April 6th, achieving a 'Million Seller,' breaking a new Initial Chodong record for a K-pop female solo artist.

For the first time in the history of K-pop, the K-pop chart program K-pop Radar, which has been regularly organized as an American radio program, announced its weekly fandom chart on April 28th. On this week's chart, Jisoo's FLOWER topped the chart for three consecutive weeks. Jisoo's FLOWER music video showed incredible popularity, adding 23.97 million views during the 3rd week of April on K-Pop Radar. Also, Jisoo's Instagram followers increased by about 290,000 during the week. Seeing that the number of Instagram followers of K-pop artists increased by an average of 12,000 over the same period, it can be confirmed that this is a huge number.

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK, to which Jisoo belongs, is conducting the largest K-pop girl group world tour 'BLACKPINK WORLD TOUR [BORN PINK]', attracting about 1.5 million people. Following the Asia tour, which is currently in full swing, a stadium tour in Paris and 4 cities in North America is scheduled.

