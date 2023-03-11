BLACKPINK’s Jisoo interacts with BLINKS in latest SNS update, spills beans about upcoming solo debut

BLACKPINK member Jisoo will be finally making her solo debut on March 31, 2023. Now that the release of ‘Me’ is just a few weeks ago, Jisoo took a moment to post an SNS update where she spoke at length about various things. While doing the latter, Jisoo also spilled a few beans about her upcoming solo debut. Jisoo did a live broadcast on March 7, 2023 on South Korean web platform Weverse. Jisoo started the SNS update by expressing gratitude towards her fans and thanked them for their patience. Jisoo also told fans that she was elated to finally meet them.

Jisoo’s SNS update

Following the aforementioned comments, Jisoo addressed the preparation of her upcoming solo debut and told fans how it was a fairly worrying process but thanks to her fans, she was able to get through it. Jisoo also told fans how she really hoped they would like the end product of her current preparation. Following YG Entertainment’s official announcement of Jisoo’s upcoming debut, BLACKPINK members Jennie, Lisa and Rosé were quick to show their support for fellow member Jisoo. The three fellow members took to their respective official Instagram accounts and updated fans regarding Jisoo’s upcoming solo debut.

While talking about her upcoming release, Jisoo also mentioned how a lot of thought was put into choosing the primary colours of the album. Black and red were eventually finalised as the primary colours of the album. Jisoo also revealed that purple was chosen as the colour for Jisoo’s LP of debut album ‘Me’ since it was her favourite colour. When asked by a fan to give them a spoiler for her upcoming release Jisoo joked about having no idea as to what his comment meant. The latter-mentioned reaction was very on-brand for Jisoo who is known for one-of-a-kind sense of humour.

Jisoo concludingly told fans what she is currently up to and how she has been keeping well, working out and taking time out for reading. She also revealed that she will not be changing the colour of her hair since she is happy with how it looks right now.

