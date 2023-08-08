BLACKPINK's Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa celebrate group's 7th debut anniversary, share precious memories

On August 8, one of the biggest K-pop acts BLACKPINK marked their 7th debut anniversary and the girls can not hide their happiness. On this special day, all four members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa took to social media to celebrate this moment expressing their love and gratitude for each other emphasizing the significance of their fans. Here's a closer look at it.

BLACKPINK members share precious memories on Instagram

The group's official Instagram announced the celebration of the group's 7th anniversary and members re-shared it on their pages with other special photos. Let's see how each member celebrated their debut date.

Jisoo's Instagram update

The visual queen and the eldest member shared lovely photographs where in one the members are in their stage outfits exuding the pink energy while on the other it's just the girls casually posing in front of a photo booth. Jisoo captioned it with, "Happy 7th-anniversary BLINK and BLACKPINK. BLACKPINK is always in your area. LOVE YOU". While on the other one, she wrote, "BLINK BLACKPINK forever".

Jennie's Instagram update

Member Jennie also shared ten photos of the members from their debut era as well as behind-the-scenes pictures from photo shoots and DDU-DU DDU-DU music video. The SOLO singer captioned it by expressing her immense love for the girls and fans.

Rosé's heartwarming message

Rosé wrote a heartfelt message on Instagram while sharing group photos as well as childhood pictures of each member. The On the Ground singer let her heart out in this message as she thanked everyone including fans, her members, the quartet's music producer Teddy, and their management Agency YG Entertainment for believing in the group for seven long years. She expressed her pride as a BLACKPINK member and shared her love for the girls. She concluded it with "All my Love, Life and Soul… R."

Lisa's Instagram update

The maknae of the group shared a camera mirror selfie with all the members and other photos. Expressing her love and the importance of the number 7 in her life, she captioned it with, "Happy 7th anniversary to me and my 3 amazing girls. 7 is one of my favorite numbers and I hope this will be a lucky one for us".

